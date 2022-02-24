GOOD PLANeT Foods Joins Fuddruckers' New Plant-Based Menu Offerings

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning Mar. 1, GOOD PLANeT Foods , premium plant-based, allergen-free cheeses, will be available for a limited time at select Fuddruckers restaurants, alongside other new plant-based menu offerings.

"We're excited to partner with Fuddruckers to help bring the joy of cheese to customers who are flexitarian, vegan, plant-based, or are just looking for options that are better for you, as well as PLANeT Friendly," says GOOD PLANeT Foods co-CEO Bart Adlam. "Customers will get to experience the taste, creaminess, and melt of our delicious plant-based cheese in a new setting, giving them an opportunity to enjoy their favorite menu items with a dairy-free twist."

GOOD PLANeT Foods' cheese offerings will be available on Fuddruckers burgers, sandwiches, and salads as a way for customers of the premium burger chain to Create Your Crave®. GOOD PLANeT Foods is emerging as a plant-based player in the foodservice industry and our offerings will be available at select Fuddruckers restaurants in Texas, Arizona, Kansas, Missouri, and Virginia.

"Fuddruckers has existing and potential customers who swear by plant-based fare," says Fuddruckers CEO Nicholas M. Perkins. "Working with a first-rate supplier like GOOD PLANeT Foods enables Fuddruckers to cater to cheese lovers who are seeking healthier options, watching their dairy intake, or who simply can't tolerate dairy."

Today, Fuddruckers is still the only gourmet hamburger experience that is totally customizable, allowing you to have the power to "create your crave." As a national restaurant company, Fuddruckers is proud to be the only 100 percent African American hamburger franchises in the U.S. with more than 92 restaurants across the country. To learn more, visit www.fuddruckers.com

GOOD PLANeT Foods is available in over 1,200 retail locations nationwide, expanding its product lines with more first-of-its-kind innovations to come in order to bring joy and do GOOD for the PLANeT in addition to providing plant-based cheese for food service.

About GOOD PLANeT Foods: With the mission to be and do good for you and the PLANeT, GOOD PLANeT Foods offers premium plant-based cheese products. The plant-based cheeses are made from coconut oil, plant starches, and proteins that help create a superior taste, texture, and melt. GOOD PLANeT Foods provides a healthy alternative to dairy cheese without having to compromise on the joyful experience of dairy cheese. Free from the eight primary allergens including dairy, nuts, soy, eggs, and wheat, GOOD PLANeT Foods is gluten-free, certified vegan, kosher, and non-GMO Project verified. GOOD PLANeT Foods can be found nationwide at grocery retailers, including Wegmans, Albertsons/Safeway, Sprouts, Jewel-Osco, and more. For more information and to find the closest restaurant or retailer to you, please visit https://goodplanetfoods.com as well as follow us on Instagram and Facebook .

Media Contacts:

For GOOD PLANeT Foods

Power Digital Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE GOOD PLANeT Foods