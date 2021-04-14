Good Sam Selects Capstone HME as Durable Medical Equipment Provider

TUSCALOOSA, Ala., and ROANOKE, Va., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Sam, the only not-for-profit, community-based hospice serving the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas, has selected Capstone HME as its provider of durable medical equipment (DME) for all of Good Sam's hospice and palliative care patients.

Capstone HME began serving Good Sam patients and their families in 2020 and has already won rave reviews, announced Loretta Beemer, Director of Nursing Services. "Our families truly feel that Capstone is an extension of Good Sam," she explained. "The Capstone staff is genuine and kind. They spend extra time educating families on the equipment and do the same for facilities when needed. Working with them on weekends has been a joy."

Its agreement with Good Sam marks Capstone HME's first opportunity to work with not-for-profit hospices in the Mid-Atlantic region, noted Capstone Vice President Daniel Peake. "At Capstone HME, we're committed to being more than a vendor—we're a partner with the not-for-profit hospices with which we're privileged to work. One of the ways we demonstrate that partnership," Peake continued, "is by opening a warehouse directly in the hospice's service area, a DME warehouse dedicated to servicing that provider."

That level of commitment and service has had an immediate impact on everyone involved in a Good Sam hospice admission. "Case managers at local hospital systems have expressed their appreciation for our ability to efficiently get medical equipment into the home because it allows for more streamlined hospital discharges," explained Aaron Housh, Good Sam's CEO. "This is important for patients, families and care managers and Capstone recognizes this."

Peake added, 'We've invested in the Roanoke community by opening our warehouse, by hiring local drivers and technicians, because we are committed to the Good Sam mission 'to affirm life in the midst of illness and grief and, above all, to honor what matters most to each person and family served.' As with all of our DME contracts, as Good Sam grows and expands its services, the infrastructure we have positioned in Roanoke will support that expansion. We look forward to growing alongside Good Sam throughout southwest Virginia."

About Good Samaritan Hospice

Good Sam is recognized as a center of excellence for advanced illness management and has been the only non-profit, community-based hospice serving the Roanoke Valley, New River Valley and Smith Mountain lake area since 1992. Good Sam offers comprehensive palliative and hospice care services with expertise and compassion. All decisions are guided by values and mission, with the goal of providing the best care, not gaining the most profit. For more information, visit www.GoodSam.care or call 540.776.0198 (Roanoke) or 540.381.3171 (New River Valley).

About Capstone HME

One of the nation's leading durable medical equipment providers serving the hospice community and PACE (Program of All Inclusive Care for the Elderly) programs, Capstone HME's business model is based on operating local warehouses with local drivers to support hospice partners, meeting and exceeding all state and federal quality and safety standards, and purchasing the highest quality medical equipment from the most reliable manufacturers. Founded more than 20 years ago, Capstone HME remains an owner-operated company; it is not owned or controlled by venture capital or private equity groups. Capstone HME works exclusively with not-for-profit hospices and is able to meet the needs of providers from the smallest to the largest with a flexible equipment roster designed both to maintain low per patient/per day costs while affording hospice clinicians the freedom to meet the needs of even the most complex end-of-life care cases. For more information, visit www.capstonehme.com/.

