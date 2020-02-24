Good Samaritan Society Selects Casamba As Exclusive Therapy Software Provider

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. and AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society (Society), the nation's largest not-for-profit, faith-based provider of senior care and services, and Casamba – a leading provider of electronic medical record (EMR) solutions for contract therapy providers, skilled nursing facilities, home health and hospice agencies, and outpatient therapy – today announced Casamba has been selected as the exclusive therapy software provider for their skilled nursing facilities.

In this partnership, Casamba will provide its award-winning software – Casamba Skilled – to the Society's more than 1,000 advanced practice providers in 381 locations in 24 states. The Society's service lines include skilled nursing, assisted living, home care and senior housing communities.

"By partnering with Casamba, we'll have a best-in-class EMR that will enable our healthcare professionals to efficiently and effectively document and manage patient care, and at the same time, give us transparency into our clinical and business operations," said Dawn Andresen, Senior Director of Therapy and Rehab at Society. "Another benefit of Casamba is that it's easily scalable to our needs, which translates to savings as we look to expand to new markets."

"We're pleased to have been chosen to support such a well-regarded provider of skilled nursing services. Our combined expertise in healthcare and technology allows both companies to innovate and help therapists achieve greatness in practice," said Billie Nutter, president of Casamba.

Casamba Skilled is a web-based EMR that provides automated workflows to help users gain efficiency, ensures compliance and maximizes reimbursement for therapy services. It offers features including scheduling, documentation, outpatient/direct bill, analytics and interoperability. The company also maintains a partner network that allows Casamba Skilled to integrate with nearly 30 leading-edge healthcare software firms that help with everything from analytics to patient engagement to telemedicine.

ABOUT CASAMBA

Founded in 1997, Casamba provides EMR solutions in contract therapy, skilled nursing facilities, outpatient clinics, and home health and hospice care settings. Its solutions are designed to maximize both business and clinical success for providers across the entire continuum of post-acute care. Casamba's acquisitions of TherapySource and HealthWyse have enabled the organization to become one of the largest post-acute care software and services companies in the industry, servicing over 275,000 providers in more than 10,500 clinics nationwide. Casamba is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA and has locations in Wilmington, MA, and Hoover, AL. www.casamba.net. For sales inquiries, contact 800-648-2596.

ABOUT GOOD SAMARITAN SOCIETY

The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society is the nation's largest not-for-profit, faith-based organization providing senior housing and services. Founded in 1922 and headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the Society became part of Sanford Health in 2019. Through this partnership, the Society offers a full continuum of care. Together, our shared Lutheran roots will give us greater opportunity to share God's love through the work of health, healing and comfort with seniors and others in need.

