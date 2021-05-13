'Good Samaritan' St Kitts and Nevis Donates $1M to Support Neighbour Island After Volcanic Eruption

LONDON, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Dr the Hon. Timothy Harris recently pledged EC$1 million to the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines in the wake of the devastation caused by the recent series of eruptions of the La Soufriere Volcano. The volcano erupted on April 9th after being dormant for over four decades. Two explosive eruptions sent plumes of ash and smoke billowing up to eight kilometres on the Friday morning of April 9th. Twenty thousand people, now displaced, were forced to flee the danger zone due to the ferocity of the volcano.

Following a meeting of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Prime Minister Harris announced a package of assistance to the Government and people of St Vincent and the Grenadines. The package includes a $1 million donation in assisting with the evacuation and the resettling of 300 citizens and residents from the danger zone, providing personnel to support humanitarian, technical and peace-keeping efforts on the ground.

In a statement, Prime Minister Harris said, "The Government and people of the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis stand in solidarity with the Government and people of St Vincent and the Grenadines during this very difficult time brought about by the volcanic eruption in that Country. St Kitts and Nevis has always stood in strong support of our OECS Member States in their time of difficulty and need…. Our prayers are with the Government and people of St Vincent and the Grenadines at this most challenging time."

On the day of the eruption, during a press conference, Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr The Honourable Ralph Gonsalves, said: "…We have the Good Samaritans. It brings home that we are one Caribbean family."

St Kitts and Nevis is not new to climate and economic setbacks, and thanks in part to the funds of its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, it has always bounced back stronger. Launched in 1984, St Kitts and Nevis has operated its CBI Programme for nearly four decades, thus earning it its Platinum Standard moniker. The citizenship acquisition process involves an applicant making a qualifying investment through the Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF) route, recognised as the fastest and most straightforward route to the nation's citizenship.

Once undertaking the multi-tiered due diligence process comprising of both internal and external checks, successful applicants gain citizenship for life with the right to live, work and study in the nation. Perks of St Kitts and Nevis citizenship also include increased travel freedom to 156 countries, including prominent business hubs and the ability to pass citizenship down for generations to come.

