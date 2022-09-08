Good Scout Capital Announces Ray Joseph, Rick Moreno, Stacie Olivares, and Qiana Patterson as Senior Advisors to its Growth Equity Fund Promoting Employee Ownership

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Scout Capital announced the appointments of Ray Joseph, Rick Moreno, Stacie Olivares, and Qiana Patterson to the Senior Advisory Board of its employee ownership growth equity fund - Scout Fund Alpha. With market backgrounds in pension funds, corporate boards, alternative asset management, endowments, and sustainable investing, the Senior Advisors are champions of building out the employee ownership asset class. Good Scout's first growth equity fund focuses on supporting the labor supply chain of large corporations who are in search of ethical and sustainable companies to source from.

"We are excited and honored to have a dynamic and diverse Senior Advisory Board in terms of capital sector background, management experience and commitment to social impact engaging diverse communities," said Rupal Patel, Founder and Principal at Good Scout Capital.

"Creating a pathway for every employee to gain an equity share in the companies they help build and grow makes good sense for the business owners and the investors, because it drives alpha through employee retention and increased productivity and creativity," added Ray Joseph, former Chief Investment Officer of the State of New Jersey's Division of Investment.

Stacie Olivares, who serves on corporate boards and was recently appointed by President Biden to the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board, applauded the vision of Good Scout to "bring Wall Street and Silicon Valley financial innovation to traditional labor supply businesses that will remain necessary in an ever-growing technological and knowledge economy."

About the Senior Advisors (full bios on goodscoutcapital.com)

Ray Joseph was Chief Investment Officer for the Los Angeles Fire and Police Pension Funds and previously served with Wilshire Associates, Barclays, the U.S. Interior and Treasury Departments, and the State of New Jersey's Division of Investment.

Rick Moreno is a Managing Director and Senior Advisor at BlackRock. He previously served with Aperio Group, KKR & Co., Goldman Sachs, and Salomon Brothers.

Stacie Olivares serves on the corporate boards of Core Scientific, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), and Mission Advancement Corp. She also serves on the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board and was previously on the board of administration of CalPERS.

Qiana Patterson is Managing Partner at NAYAH and a founding Investment Committee Member at The Cap Table Coalition.

About Good Scout Capital

Good Scout Capital (GSC) is a pioneering investment firm focused on inclusive capitalism. Based in Los Angeles, California, our vision focuses on the revitalization of the American dream. GSC is an Impact Assets 50® 2022 Emerging Impact Manager and a Member of Confluence Philanthropy's Emerging Manager program. Further information is available at www.goodscoutcapital.com . Follow GSC on LinkedIn .

