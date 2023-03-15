BETHESDA, Md., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ImpactAssets announced today that it has released the ImpactAssets 50 2023 (IA 50), a free publicly available, searchable database of impact investment fund managers for impact investors, family offices, corporations, foundations and institutional investors.

Good Scout Capital Recognized for a Second Year in a Row in the ImpactAssets’ Twelfth IA 50 Impact Fund List

"This year's IA 50 showcase is a watershed, as the industry continues to allocate more investable assets into social and environmental solutions with both time-tested strategies and creative, new approaches," said Jed Emerson, ImpactAssets Senior Fellow, IA 50 Review Committee Chair and Chief Impact Officer at AlTi Global. "Established funds continue to impress, while new funds are bringing fresh approaches and insights that move the needle in critical areas through impact investing."

About Good Scout Capital

Good Scout Capital is a private equity firm focused on inclusive capitalism. Our mission is to preserve the middle-class dream for future generations by investing in and promoting inclusive capitalist enterprises. We envision a world where capitalism flourishes for everyone without creating extreme inequities that threaten the fabric of our society. The firm's first fund uses a differentiated strategy around employee ownership for enterprises in the labor supply chain of corporations who are seeking a more ethical and sustainable supply chain.

