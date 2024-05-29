Good Soil Forum Hosts Third Largest Seed Pitch Competition of its Kind in Dallas; Entrepreneurs Compete for up to $500,000 to Kickstart Businesses

Entrants Compete in a Shark Tank-style competition June 13-15 in advance of Juneteenth as part of minority entrepreneurship learning forum

DALLAS, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T.D. Jakes Enterprises, a social impact company, announced that it is providing small businesses and entrepreneurs an opportunity to compete for grants totaling $500,000 during its 2nd Annual Seed Capital Pitch Competition for which Wells Fargo is the presenting sponsor. The Shark Tank-style competition, part of The Good Soil Forum event taking place in Dallas at the AT&T Performing Arts Center June 13-15, supports minority entrepreneurs by enhancing their skills in crafting investable business plans and impactful pitches.

"This competition is more than just a platform for pitching business ideas—it's a catalyst for change and a powerful vehicle for empowering underserved entrepreneurs," said Michael Phillips, Chief Operating Officer of T.D. Jakes Enterprises. "We encourage minority small business owners and entrepreneurs to seize this moment to compete for a share of the $500,000 prize pool, with a $200,000 grand prize. This is a transformative opportunity to drive economic mobility and create generational wealth for communities."

"We know that small businesses and entrepreneurs are a vital part of our economic ecosystem and supporting their growth is more critical now more than ever," said Michael Martino, head of Consumer, Small and Business Banking, Diverse Customer Segments, at Wells Fargo. "Wells Fargo is excited to partner with T.D. Jakes Enterprises to accelerate access to capital for small businesses, especially Black and African American entrepreneurs and other minority-owned businesses."

In 2023, Good Soil awarded $250,000 in grants during the first annual Seed Capital Pitch Competition.

The competition will culminate in the awarding of seed grants to the top entrants, with the first-place winner receiving $200,000 and mentorship from a leading business leader. Other awards include a $100,000 grant for the second place winner, a $75,000 grant for the third place winner, a $75,000 Host grant for the best entry from Dallas, and a $50,000 grant for the most improved participant. Judges will evaluate submissions based on the business plan readiness, results to date, ability to demonstrate how the plan will be utilized for business growth, and the quality of presentation.

Prior to the competition, Chairman T.D. Jakes will continue to host a series live sessions with special guests to discuss entrepreneurship as well as the impacts and demands of growing and scaling a business. Recent special guests include, Wallstreet Trapper, B. Michelle Williams and more found here and here.

Good Soil is dedicated to helping one million entrepreneurs generate $1 million dollars in revenue over the next ten years by providing networking and solutions for growing and scaling businesses. The inaugural Good Soil event held in Orlando last year brought more than 2,500 entrepreneurs together and organically had about 5,000 small business owners and entrepreneurs during that time join the Good Soil network. Currently the Good Soil app has more than 20,000 members and is continuing to grow by providing tangible things that are helping entrepreneurs grow. Wells Fargo and Stand Together Foundation, are co-presenting partners of this year's event.

Good Soil Forum will feature educational fireside chats, breakout sessions and hands-on workshops in which business leaders can learn and participate in key conversations on a variety of topics from business planning and marketing strategies to financial management and leadership development, equipping them with practical skills and knowledge to elevate their business. The Good Soil Forum will also feature a vibrant marketplace with a diverse array of vendors, from tech startups to artisanal craftspeople, a unique opportunity to network, discover new products and services, and gain inspiration for attendees' entrepreneurial ventures.

For more information on the 2024 Good Soil Forum, speakers and registration visit: https://www.prekindle.com/event/23773-good-soil-2024-dallas

About Good Soil

Good Soil is a project of T.D. Jakes Enterprises, LLC and a mission to connect entrepreneurs to opportunities in an effort to increase and maintain generational wealth and economic health in our communities. Here, every conversation plants a seed for growth, making every moment an opportunity to bloom into the next phase of small businesses. Learn more about the mission to increase generational wealth and employment by supporting and nurturing under-resourced entrepreneurs by visiting https://www.goodsoilforum.com/

