GOOD SPRINGS CAPITAL ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN FALASCA MECHANICAL

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Springs Capital LP ("Good Springs"), a private investment firm focused on partnering with founders, families, and entrepreneurial management teams in the industrial and services sectors, today announced that entities managed by Good Springs have completed an investment in Falasca Mechanical, LLC ("Falasca Mechanical").

Headquartered in Vineland, New Jersey and founded in 1998, Falasca Mechanical is a provider of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and plumbing services to education, health care, and other commercial and industrial markets. The company prides itself on executing time-sensitive retrofit, new installation, and repair services for critical applications, with a leading regional presence in southern New Jersey and southeastern Pennsylvania.

David Van Geyzel, Managing Partner of Good Springs, stated, "The Falasca family, supported by a highly talented union workforce, has built an exceptional company with a well-earned reputation for solid execution and outstanding customer service. We are proud to partner with Dan and Danny Falasca and, together with them, look forward to building on the company's already impressive track record."

Dan Falasca, President of Falasca Mechanical, commented, "I would like to thank all of our employees for their dedication and hard work in helping build this company over the years. I am excited about the opportunities that will arise from our new partnership with Good Springs and am particularly happy that we have found a firm that shares the same values that have driven us since my father started in the business decades ago: integrity, efficiency, and an unwavering commitment to top-rate standards of service."

The company's Vice President, Danny Falasca, added, "The investment by Good Springs is an important milestone in our company history that will help facilitate an eventual 3rd generation transition. We are eager to partner with the team at Good Springs, a firm with deep experience assisting owner-operators in further scaling family businesses like ours."

Udi Toledano, Managing Partner of Good Springs, commented, "As with Good Springs' other transactions, Falasca Mechanical's senior team, headed by Dan and Danny, will continue to lead the company and day-to-day operations will not be impacted by our investment. In addition, with the backing of Good Springs, we believe the company's growth has the potential to accelerate through ongoing internal initiatives and the pursuit of strategic add-on acquisitions."

Valufinder Group, Inc. acted as buyside intermediary and Ballard Spahr LLP acted as legal counsel to Good Springs. Hyland Levin Shapiro LLP acted as legal counsel to Falasca Mechanical.

About Falasca Mechanical

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Vineland, New Jersey, Falasca Mechanical is a leading regional mechanical and plumbing contractor serving the education, health care, and commercial & industrial end markets. Falasca focuses on highly complex public and private projects, including university buildings, medical centers, power & energy plants, casinos, and industrial manufacturing environments. With a team of over 400 employees, including over 350 skilled union tradespeople, Falasca Mechanical has grown to be one of the Delaware Valley's premier solutions providers for mechanical installation, construction, and repair & maintenance. For more information about Falasca, please visit www.falascamechanical.com.

About Good Springs Capital

Good Springs, based in New York, NY, is a private investment firm that partners with founders, families, and entrepreneurial management teams leading middle-market companies in the industrial and services sectors. The firm was founded in 2023 through a strategic partnership with The Chickasaw Nation and to date has made investments in Kimbel Mechanical Systems, Tectonic Engineering, and Falasca Mechanical. Guided by a long-term perspective, Good Springs focuses on building strong partnerships with talented management teams and supports them in achieving their next phase of growth through the disciplined application of the Good Springs Growth System. For additional information about Good Springs, please visit www.goodspringscap.com.

