Good Things Take Time: Volpi Foods Celebrates 120+ Years of Charcuterie

Fourth-generation, family-owned, award-winning cured meat brand expands nationwide

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The key to the perfect charcuterie board is time. Not necessarily the time it takes to arrange, but the time it took each delicately slow-cured meat to become the best possible version of itself. No brand knows this better than fourth-generation, family-owned Volpi Foods. When it comes to award-winning, premium cured meats, or almost anything for that matter, Volpi Foods takes the time to do it right. Whether that's four months or four years, Volpi Foods ensures the absolute best quality every step of the way—slow curing meat by hand in small batches for a delicious taste experience, every time.

"We're so passionate about the process and the nuances of making a truly delicious product but we are also firm believers that delicious food doesn't need to be complicated," says Lorenza Pasetti, CEO of Volpi Foods and John Volpi's great-niece. "We're very proud to offer simple ways for families to snack, cook, entertain and make memories together."

This approach hasn't changed since the company's inception over 120 years ago. Founder John Volpi may have left Milan for St. Louis, but his family's artisan Italian tradition of carefully curing high-quality meat by hand stayed with him. In 1902, he founded Volpi Foods to keep these rich family traditions alive. Not only is his original storefront in St. Louis now officially the oldest operating salumeria in the country, but his special family recipes have been passed down for generations and still inspire the company's products today.

Volpi Foods is regularly innovating and expanding its lineup and now offers dozens of products such as:

Heritage Prosciutto, hand-rubbed, salted and air-dried for a melt-in-your-mouth texture

Roltini Singles, premium cheese and thinly sliced meat rolled up for a tasty, wholesome, on-the-go snack

Salame and Salame Chubs, salt, herbs, spices, garlic, black pepper or wine make each unique and delicious

Sliced Charcuterie, pre-sliced, award-winning items include pepperoni and spicy and mild trios

As the most trusted brand of charcuterie, Volpi Foods has a healthy, no-nonsense approach that demands the highest standards. This passion for both quality and flavor is deeply entrenched in the company's culture and, as a result, Volpi's products are always all-natural, slow-cured in small batches, non-GMO, gluten-free, fresh, never frozen — and made without nitrates, nitrites, or hormones.

"We're so passionate about the process and the nuances of making a truly delicious product but we are also firm believers that delicious food doesn't need to be complicated," says Lorenza Pasetti, CEO of Volpi Foods and John Volpi's great-niece. "We're very proud to offer simple ways for families to snack, cook, entertain and make memories together."

Looking ahead to its next 120 years, the company is also leading the industry in sustainability, only sourcing from local farmers so that every animal is Raised Responsibly™. This means securing third party animal welfare auditing so that herds have agricultural biodiversity, comprehensive care from birth to humane harvest, are fed a primarily vegetarian diet, have freedom to roam and socialize naturally and are raised without steroids, growth promotants or gestation crates. And an innovative Eco-Pack™ has cut plastic in product packaging by 70%.

For more information and a nationwide store locator, visit VolpiFoods.com.

About Volpi Foods

Founded in St. Louis in 1902, Volpi Foods is a fourth-generation, family-owned producer of award-winning charcuterie available in retailers nationwide. Slow-cured in small batches, non-GMO, gluten-free and never frozen, every product is free from nitrates, nitrites, or hormones. Volpi Foods is proud to preserve the ancient tradition of dry curing meat by hand, partners only with local farmers to source meat that is Raised Responsibly™ and still operates the oldest salumeria in America. To learn more, visit VolpiFoods.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter.

Media contact:

Crier Communications

[email protected]

3102741072

SOURCE Volpi Foods