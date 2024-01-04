Good Time Brewing Company Expands with Direct-to-Consumer Shipping in Time for Dry January

News provided by

Good Time Brewing Company

04 Jan, 2024, 07:58 ET

–Storied West Village Bar Owner Embraces N/A Wave–

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Time Brewing Company, founded by bar industry luminary Michael "Mikey" McFerran, proudly announces the launch of direct-to-consumer sales for its non-alcoholic beer. The brand successfully debuted in New York City in Fall 2023 with a curated list of establishments such as Veselka and Attaboy, and is now available for at-home enjoyment. Nationwide shipping through goodtimebrewing.com is accessible just in time for Dry January.

Continue Reading
Credit: Good Time Brewing N/A IPA
Credit: Good Time Brewing N/A IPA

Mikey McFerran, creator of Good Time Brewing and founder of NYC's The Spaniard, was inspired to enter the fast-emerging non-alcoholic brewing market following the birth of his son with a congenital heart defect in 2020. This life-changing experience led him to create a versatile and enjoyable non-alcoholic alternative for all occasions.

"We have no interest in creating a moral message about drinking or not. We're modernizing non-alcoholic beer's image, crafting appealing options for all, even seasoned drinkers," says McFerran. "There's no catch … you can commit to n/a beers for a while, dry January, or simply swap one out for your third drink of the night. It's meant to be an easy choice."

In a growing market where U.S. non-alcoholic beer increased by 30% in 2022 and is projected to rise by 20% in 2024 (Nielsen IQ), Good Time Brewing provides an alternative to non-alcoholic brands targeting athletes or wellness enthusiasts. It caters to everyone who values the experience of savoring a cold beer, whether at a bar, concert, game, or simply relaxing at home. With direct-to-consumer shipping, Good Time Brewing ensures beer enthusiasts nationwide have access to their non-alcoholic brew.

Emphasizing quality, Good Time Brewing ensures every can resembles a traditional (full-alcohol content) beer. Head Brewer Dylan Collins crafts the N/A IPA, delivering an intense yet approachable "West Coast Hazy" IPA with a balanced bitterness akin to West Coast styles and a softer, fuller body reminiscent of Hazy/New England styles. The hop profile combines citrus, resinous, and stone-fruit notes. This 'hybrid' style aims to entice beer enthusiasts and pave the way for more experimentation in the realm of non-alcoholic beer.

For more information, please visit the website: goodtimebrewing.com
Email: [email protected]
Social media: @goodtimebrewing

ABOUT GOOD TIME BREWING COMPANY

Good Time Brewing is free from stigmas and outdated ideals about non-alcoholic beer. We crafted a tasty brew for all, be it beer enthusiasts, bar hoppers, or casual sippers. Our mission? To enhance the good times — nights out, nights in, and the in-between moments with loved ones – with a good drink. Whether for a single night or a lifetime, we offer a choice. Cheers!

Good Time Brewing's IPA beer is available for online purchase at www.goodtimebrewing.com, as well as in local bars and restaurants throughout New York City.

ABOUT FOUNDER MICHAEL "MIKEY" MCFERRAN

Mikey McFerran, founder of Good Time Brewing is a seasoned bar industry veteran who is redefining non-alcoholic beer to offer more options to the bar, beer and beverage industry. The idea for Good Time began in early 2020, following his son's diagnosis with a congenital heart defect. This spurred him to craft an alternative that complements any social occasion, for beer lovers, bar goers, and non-drinkers alike. 

ABOUT HEAD BREWER DYLAN COLLINS

Dylan Collins, a promising talent in the brewing industry, serves as the Head Brewer at Good Time Brewing. Collins, previously a dedicated homebrewer, beer tour guide and beertender, recently graduated from the prestigious Siebel Institute of Technology in Chicago and the Doemens World Brewing Academy Master Brewer Program in Munich, Germany. Through this program, he underwent rigorous brewery training, honing his skills to perfection, which he now brings to Good Time Brewing.

Media Contact: Sarina Appel, [email protected], 917-685-8686

SOURCE Good Time Brewing Company

