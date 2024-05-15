Good Time Brewing Non-Alcoholic Brewer Launches in New York City with Union Beer

Leading the Shift in Drinking Culture with Non-Alcoholic Brews

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Time Brewing, New York City's fastest growing non-alcoholic brewer, is proud to announce it will be distributed by Union Beer Distributors throughout NYC and Long Island. Good Time Brewing is on a mission to bring more great-tasting non-alcoholic options to the bar and beer world, supporting a shift in drinking culture towards mindful consumption.

"Our partnership with Union Beer Distributors is a significant step in our mission to change the cultural perception around alcohol and having a good time," said Mikey McFerran, Founder of Good Time Brewing. "We are thrilled to bring our IPA, Pilsner and Wheat beer styles to New York City and offer them to bars, restaurants, and events across the Northeast. With this partnership, our goal is to reach even more beer lovers in New York City and beyond."

Good Time Brewing aims to challenge the invisible stigma associated with non-alcoholic beverages, such as being uncool or tasting bad. By offering an improved non-alcoholic beer, Good Time Brewing hopes to influence the culture at large and redefine what it means to have a "good time," for both drinkers and non-drinkers alike.

Beer drinkers in New York City can find Good Time Brewing at their favorite bars and restaurants, stores and beer shops delivered by Union Beer. Look for Good Time Brewing on tap and in cans at top craft beer bars like The Irish Exit at Moynihan Station, entertainment venues including Brooklyn Paramount Theater, and many other destinations such as luxurious hotels, trendy rooftops, chic poolside settings, and some of the bars featured on the esteemed list of the 50 Best Bars in North America.

ABOUT GOOD TIME BREWING COMPANY

Good Time Brewing is free from stigmas and outdated ideals about non-alcoholic beer. We crafted a tasty brew for all, be it beer enthusiasts, bar hoppers, or casual sippers. Our mission? To enhance the good times — nights out, nights in, and the in-between moments with loved ones – with a good drink. Whether for a single night or a lifetime, we offer a choice. Cheers!

Good Time Brewing's IPA beer is now available for online purchase via www.goodtimebrewing.com, as well as in local bars and restaurants throughout New York City.

ABOUT FOUNDER MICHAEL "MIKEY" MCFERRAN

Mikey McFerran, founder of Good Time Brewing is a seasoned bar industry veteran who is redefining non-alcoholic beer to offer more options to the bar, beer and beverage industry. The idea for Good Time began in early 2020, following his son's diagnosis with a congenital heart defect. This spurred him to craft an alternative that complements any social occasion, for beer lovers, bargoers, and non-drinkers alike.

ABOUT HEAD BREWER DYLAN COLLINS

Dylan Collins, a promising talent in the brewing industry, is the Head Brewer at Good Time Brewing. Collins, previously a dedicated homebrewer, beer tour guide, and beertender recently graduated from the prestigious Siebel Institute of Technology in Chicago and the Doemens World Brewing Academy Master Brewer Program located in Munich, Germany. Through this program, he underwent rigorous brewery training, honing his skills to perfection, which he now brings to Good Time Brewing.

ABOUT UNION BEER DISTRIBUTORS

The Sheehan Family Companies acquired Union Beer Distributors in 1996, marking their entrance into one of the largest beer markets in the world, New York City (Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, Staten Island) and Long Island (Nassau and Suffolk counties). Based in trendy Williamsburg, Union Beer services the area with an extensive portfolio of craft and specialty brands. Union Beer is committed to providing the highest level of service through industry-educated sales reps and to providing their customers with the most coveted brands available in New York City. We are the sole source for some of the best beers in the area.

