GOOD TRAFFIC Brings Wrapped Rideshare OOH to Cannes Lions 2026 with AdQuick and LEDTruckMedia

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GOOD TRAFFIC, alongside partners AdQuick and LEDTruckMedia, hosted a collaborative gathering during the 2026 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. The exclusive yacht event and cocktail party offered top brands, media agencies, and digital innovators an environment to connect during Cannes Lions.

In addition to hosting the exclusive yacht event, GOOD TRAFFIC and its partners AdQuick and LEDTruckMedia used Cannes, France as a backdrop to showcase their own Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising formats.

GOOD TRAFFIC wrapped car in Cannes, France Madhive wrapped car steals attention on the streets

For GOOD TRAFFIC in particular, a wrapped Mercedes-Benz drove throughout Cannes during the festival week, building awareness for the GOOD TRAFFIC brand among the over 13,000 professionals and creatives in attendance. Wrapped rideshare vehicles offer a unique edge for advertisers who want to saturate a specific location with a buzz-building, street-level campaign. With their Cannes activation, GOOD TRAFFIC highlighted the agility and visual impact of the wrapped rideshare format.

"Using our own format to make a point was more than just a marketing stunt," said CEO and co-founder Craig Cook. "As advertisers start to look at real-world, experiential campaigns through a new lens, we believe wrapped vehicles have a real advantage. These moving billboard campaigns are effective, eye-catching, and measurable. Being able to showcase that at Cannes Lions was a moment we didn't want to miss."

For a company trusted by over one hundred Fortune 1,000 brands to deliver transit OOH with street-level impact, Cannes Lions was the ideal stage for GOOD TRAFFIC to prove the format in front of the right audience.

About Good Traffic

GOOD TRAFFIC is the transit Out-of-Home (OOH) agency transforming rideshare vehicles into moving billboards. Trusted by over one hundred Fortune 1,000 brands, GOOD TRAFFIC puts advertisers in the right place, at the right moment, in front of the right audience — saturating specific locations with bespoke campaigns that meet consumers at street level. Founded by entrepreneurs Craig Cook and Niels Sommerfeld in 2017, GOOD TRAFFIC campaigns are designed to turn heads, command attention, and drive seriously good traffic.

www.goodtraffic.com

Contact

Niels Sommerfeld

COO and Co-Founder at GOOD TRAFFIC

[email protected]

919-623-7031

SOURCE GOOD TRAFFIC