GOOD TRAFFIC Brings Their Dynamic Rideshare Advertising Operations to Brazil

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After a major rebrand at the end of 2025, GOOD TRAFFIC (formerly known as mobilads) continues its growth by expanding transit Out-of-Home (OOH) operations into Brazil.

With the New York office serving as the headquarters and operational hub, GOOD TRAFFIC has launched over 500 campaigns across the U.S., U.K., Mexico, and now Brazil. With advertising spend in Brazil at $15.2 billion USD in 2025 and a projected growth of 3.89% by 2034, it's an ideal market for GOOD TRAFFIC's continued expansion. Additionally, data from the rideshare and ride-hailing industry in Brazil suggests a 15% to 18% projected growth rate from 2026 to 2033, which would make it the fastest-growing regional market in Latin America.

"We've been leading the front as rideshare advertising expands its footprint across North America, and now, LATAM is a major area of focus for us," said Craig Cook, CEO and co-founder at GOOD TRAFFIC.

Whether in New York, Mexico City, Rio, or anywhere in between, GOOD TRAFFIC is on a mission to launch effective, creative campaigns that change the transit OOH game for brands. The company achieves this through real-time, data-driven insights that allow advertisers to measure and attribute performance, highly customizable campaign creative, and the most competitive speed to market capabilities in the industry.

About GOOD TRAFFIC

GOOD TRAFFIC is America's leading rideshare car-wrap advertiser. Founded by entrepreneurs Craig Cook and Niels Sommerfeld in 2017, we're changing the way brands connect to consumers with high-impact OOH campaigns that move with your audience, swarm moments that matter, and create traffic. Designed to turn heads and create memorable real-life moments for your brand, we believe your ads deserve more than a billboard. They deserve GOOD TRAFFIC. Learn more at: www.goodtraffic.com .

Contact:

Niels Sommerfeld COO and Co-Founder at GOOD TRAFFIC

[email protected]

919-623-7031

SOURCE GOOD TRAFFIC