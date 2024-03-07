Good Trouble raises $1.8M to build next-gen Real-Time Strategy Game

Round led by Skycatcher, and includes renowned game investors Mitch Lasky and 1Up Ventures

SACRAMENTO, Calif. , March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The new and fully-remote studio Good Trouble has emerged from stealth announcing a $1.8M funding round completed last year to build a groundbreaking next-gen Real-Time Strategy game. The investment round, led by Skycatcher, included renowned games investors Mitch Lasky and 1Up Ventures, founded by Ed Fries and Kelly Wallick.

A circular logo of a phoenix next to the words "GOOD TROUBLE", with mountains and sky in the background.

Good Trouble founder Arman Nobari, a cancer survivor and experienced game developer, is joined by a world-class team of industry veterans from Disney, Panic, EA, and more. Nobari said that his team was building a strategy game that would feel "really fresh and exciting, without heavy micromanagement." Good Trouble intends to develop its initial game with community feedback taken to heart, with consistent updates, cross-platform play, and more.

Arman explained, "It's a game that really emphasizes clever strategy, unique base-building, and more ways to win, with extremely thoughtful UX that makes it easy to jump into. For years, a large portion of RTS players have been asking for a fresh take on the genre, and we're thrilled to try and craft exactly what they're looking for with a focus on genuinely captivating gameplay."

"The Real-time strategy genre hasn't seen disruption in years, but we think the talented team at Good Trouble can build a game here which can expand the genre and reach new players through the team's groundbreaking accessible design and totally reimagined AI in gameplay. They're building dynamic worlds where players can have exciting and engaging sessions without the heavy burden of millions of clicks, or overwhelming micromanagement," said Sia Kamalie, founder of Skycatcher.

Kamalie continues: "The Shooter genre saw massive new player growth on the back of Battle Royale which enabled more win conditions for a wider audience of players; the real-time strategy genre hasn't seen its Battle Royale moment yet. We believe Good Trouble has validated the foundation of an exciting high-potential vision early-on, so we're excited to see the game come to life."

Development continues on Good Trouble's next-gen RTS project, with plans to reveal the game later this year. Follow the studio on social media and join the community to be the first to know about new updates.

