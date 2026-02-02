Good Vibes Club and Instant IP Forge Strategic Partnership to Secure IP Brand Value in a Booming Digital Economy

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Vibes Club (GVC)—the #1 NFT project to launch in 2025, announces strategic collaboration with Instant IP, the patented blockchain intellectual property protection solution. This groundbreaking partnership positions GVC to protect and expand its intellectual property as digital collectible valuations and cultural relevance soar.

Good Vibes Club is a blue-chip NFT brand—with a total volume surpassing 12,500 ETH (~$40M USD) in less than a year and average floor price near 0.9 ETH (~$2,900 USD) on secondary markets—reflecting significant collector demand since its March 2025 sell-out launch. A key driver of the collection's exponential value is based on a new concept called "The Strategy Token," explained in X article.

According to the article, "A Strategy Token is a permissionless, rules-based protocol connecting fungibles and NFTs in a way that's never been seen." Co-founded by two brothers, Chris and Tyler Guyot, Chris said, "GVC is not just a high-end PFP project—it's the foundation of a new global IP. A lifestyle brand blending storytelling, design, and community, rooted in the idea that joy, authenticity, and an unwavering dedication to quality matters." When asked about why choosing Instant IP as their preferred IP partner, he said, "The future of Web3 depends on creators securing real-world IP protections to unlock media, merchandise, and cross-platform opportunities while preserving community trust and value."

Why This Partnership Matters

As NFTs evolve beyond collectibles into global brands and digital culture engines, the need for robust intellectual property strategies has never been greater. Instant IP's collaboration with Good Vibes Club establishes a tailored framework that:

Creates a layer of IP protection regarding improper use and infringement generated by AI, and emerging technologies





and emerging technologies Secures IP assets for GVC marks and characters in key markets.

for GVC marks and characters in key markets. Grants GVC with the IP superscript certification mark to protect the value of the community and prevent infringement.





to protect the value of the community and prevent infringement. Supports future multimedia, merchandise, and gaming expansions by establishing clear ownership rules.

Kary Oberbrunner, CEO of Instant IP, explains, "Intellectual property protection isn't just legal housekeeping—it's the foundation for sustainable value, community confidence, and future innovation in NFTs. Good Vibes Club exemplifies how a strong creative vision becomes a powerful brand when backed by real-world protections."

High-Profile Collectors Amplify Cultural Relevance

Good Vibes Club has attracted notable collectors, including billionaire Adam Weitsman who recently acquired the top NFT "Vibefoot" for 50.25 ETH or roughly $155,000 USD. Also, Gary Vaynerchuk, founder of VeeFriends, recently acquired a Cosmic Guardian—an iconic token in the GVC ecosystem for 7.7 ETH, or roughly $23,800 USD—signaling mainstream confidence and cultural interest. This kind of collector engagement not only reflects demand but places GVC among the NFT collections gaining serious attention.

Setting a New Standard for NFT Brand Protection

As the NFT landscape matures and digital creators look toward larger commercial opportunities—including brand partnerships, physical products, and media—this collaboration sets a new industry benchmark. By combining Good Vibes Club's creative excellence with Instant IP's legal rigor, this partnership empowers community members, investors, and creators alike to think bigger while maintaining trust.

About Good Vibes Club

Good Vibes Club is a high-end art-focused IP created by award-winning animation studio Toast. Its mission is to pioneer the next era of entertainment through world-class storytelling and immersive world-building, directly fueled by a community that champions authenticity at its core. https://www.goodvibesclub.io/

About Instant IP

Instant IP is the patented blockchain-based solution for protecting IP at the speed of thought. Its mission is to help creators, brands, entrepreneurs, and communities publish, protect, promote, and profit from their IP with clarity and confidence. Every IP protected receives a global license backed by the superscript IP certification and service mark filed with the USPTO and around the world. Instant IP has been featured in the Non-Fungible Tokens and IP report to the US Congress. https://www.instantip.today/

