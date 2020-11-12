Good Vibes Oil Company Expands CBD Products Online With New E-Commerce Site and Digital Channels

PEWAUKEE, Wis., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Vibes Oil Company continues to be an innovator and leader in the CBD oil industry, bringing products online for consumers to shop during the coronavirus pandemic and beyond. As consumers search for ways to address their health needs during the pandemic, the company has increased its online digital presence offering full access to Good Vibes CBD products including oils, capsules, creams, gummies, pet products and more.

The relaunch of the website demonstrates the company's commitment to e-commerce and digital investments, which forms a key part of its growth strategy. The new e-commerce website and social media sites were developed understanding consumers' new normal of working and exercising at home, and homeschooling. Through the website and social media, Good Vibes Oil Company has leveraged its technology, insights, resources and inventory to quickly meet consumers' evolving needs.

"We found our customers are wanting to get back to a healthier lifestyle. We see them integrating our all-natural CBD products into their daily routine," explained Matt Falk Good Vibes Oil Company founder and CEO. "There's no doubt the pandemic has caused added stress, anxiety and depression in many of our lives. Our Soothe Oil and Capsules have quickly grown to become our top-selling products as it helps address some of the issues they are facing in real time."

The Company continues to expand its online and digital footprint with CBD products to address health and wellness.

About Good Vibes Oil Company

Good Vibes Oil Company is a recognized leader as an all-natural supplier of CBD products available nationwide with online e-commerce and retail stores. All Good Vibes Oil products are produced in FDA Registered Production Facilities.

The newly launched online store allows you to purchase CBD-infused products to help you reach your full potential, to restore balance in your life, and to get you back on track. We work directly with farms in the U.S. to source the highest-quality CBD and hemp for our products so you know you're ingesting or applying the best of U.S cannabidiol.

We provide bulk products for U.S shops to spread Good Vibes of their own. Coffee shops, retail stores, homeopathic stores, and more are able to purchase bulk orders from us to sell in their own shops.

Please visit www.GoodVibesOil.com for products, offers, community and wholesale partner pricing.

Media Contact:

Shane Hackett, MarketLeverage

Phone: 888-653-8372

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

good-vibes-oil-company.jpg

Good Vibes Oil Company

Good Vibes Oil Company is a leader in CBD products - all manufactured in FDA-registered facilities.

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IVyZlkOPySY

SOURCE Good Vibes Oil Company