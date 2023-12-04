Good2bSocial Joins Jasper as Certified Solutions Partner

News provided by

Good2bSocial

04 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Good2bSocial, the leading digital marketing agency serving law firms, lawyers, and legal industry organizations, is proud to announce it has joined Jasper as a Certified Solutions Partner.

"This partnership with Jasper further expands the services and capabilities we offer legal-industry clients," says Guy Alvarez, Good2bSocial's Founder and EVP of Strategy. "It will allow our team to leverage cutting-edge AI-powered solutions as we optimize clients' digital marketing and business development strategies."

Continue Reading

Founded in 2021, Jasper is an AI copilot for marketing teams that securely brings on-brand, AI-assisted content anywhere teams create. Jasper's Solutions Partner Program helps marketing agencies, consultancies, systems integrators, and others successfully integrate generative AI into service offerings so they can deliver better business outcomes to clients faster.

As a certified Solutions Partner, Good2bSocial will have access to exclusive training, support, and resources from Jasper, allowing them to enhance their existing suite of digital marketing services. This partnership will also enable Good2bSocial to remain at the forefront of the constantly evolving digital landscape, providing clients with cutting-edge solutions.

"We're thrilled to have Good2bSocial join Jasper as a certified Solutions Partner. Their expertise and years of industry experience will bring even more value to our customers through their unique AI-powered offerings," says Al Biedrzycki, Director of Jasper's Solutions Partner Program.

For inquiries, please Guy Alvarez: [email protected]

About Good2bSocial
Good2bSocial's mission is to help lawyers, law firms, and organizations in the legal industry understand and leverage the power of digital marketing, content, and social media, using unmatched experience and the latest technology and methods to power measurable marketing and business development strategies. Good2bSocial offers a full suite of digital marketing services for law firms and organizations in the legal industry, including website design and development, social media management, high-impact content strategy and production, email marketing, PPC, SEO, and account-based marketing (ABM).

About Jasper
Founded in 2021, Jasper is an AI copilot for marketing teams that want better outcomes in addition to faster outputs. Jasper securely trains on your brand and strategy, accelerates content and campaign production, and helps marketers measure and optimize for performance all as part of an end-to-end copilot. Jasper has been recognized as "one of America's fastest-growing private companies" by Inc. 5000 and was one of the fastest companies to reach 100M+ users. Customers include Sports Illustrated, Anthropologie, SentinelONE, Transcend.io and more. Learn more at jasper.ai.

SOURCE Good2bSocial

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.