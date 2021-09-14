Good2Go Insurance, Inc. improves loss experience with its LifeSaver App Cell Phone Safety Discount

Good2Go Insurance, Inc. continues to see improved loss experience with its LifeSaver App Cell Phone Safety Discount. Tweet this

To fight distracted driving, Good2Go Insurance, Inc. offers the LifeSaver app to Good2Go Direct policyholders. It's an easy way for them to ignore the urge to use their phones while driving and save money with Good2Go's Cell Phone Safety Discount.

The LifeSaver app is simple to set up, installs in seconds and proactively teaches drivers not to use their phones when behind the wheel. As a result, drivers benefit from safer driving habits.

"We have found that offering the app prompts risk self-selection that improved our bottom line with fewer claims, our policyholders demonstrate safer driving behavior and get a premium discount. I call that a win-win any day," says Joe DeLago.

To learn more about the Good2Go Auto Insurance Cell Phone Safety Discount visit www.good2go.com.

About Good2Go Insurance, Inc.: Based in Blue Bell, PA, Good2Go Insurance, Inc. offers coverage from the American Independent Companies, Inc. family of companies. If we are unable to serve your area, we may refer you to another partner. Good2Go Auto Insurance specializes in offering minimum limits car insurance, while also offering collision and comprehensive coverage, to underserved drivers.

SOURCE Good2Go Insurance, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.good2go.com

