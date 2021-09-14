Good2Go Insurance, Inc. improves loss experience with its LifeSaver App Cell Phone Safety Discount
Sep 14, 2021, 09:15 ET
BLUE BELL, Pa., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe DeLago, who leads Good2Go Insurance, Inc. announces the company's continued commitment against distracted driving is proving to be a win-win for policyholders and Good2Go Insurance, Inc.
"Research data shows that despite the COVID pandemic and lock-downs we experienced in 2020, U.S. motor vehicle fatalities increased in 2020 over 2019. In addition, the visible manipulation of hand-held devices continues to rise. This data alone makes motor vehicle safety a continued top priority at Good2Go Insurance, Inc.," says Joe DeLago.
To fight distracted driving, Good2Go Insurance, Inc. offers the LifeSaver app to Good2Go Direct policyholders. It's an easy way for them to ignore the urge to use their phones while driving and save money with Good2Go's Cell Phone Safety Discount.
The LifeSaver app is simple to set up, installs in seconds and proactively teaches drivers not to use their phones when behind the wheel. As a result, drivers benefit from safer driving habits.
"We have found that offering the app prompts risk self-selection that improved our bottom line with fewer claims, our policyholders demonstrate safer driving behavior and get a premium discount. I call that a win-win any day," says Joe DeLago.
To learn more about the Good2Go Auto Insurance Cell Phone Safety Discount visit www.good2go.com.
About Good2Go Insurance, Inc.: Based in Blue Bell, PA, Good2Go Insurance, Inc. offers coverage from the American Independent Companies, Inc. family of companies. If we are unable to serve your area, we may refer you to another partner. Good2Go Auto Insurance specializes in offering minimum limits car insurance, while also offering collision and comprehensive coverage, to underserved drivers.
