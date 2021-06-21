Good2Go Insurance, Inc. Now Offering Customers the Option of One-Stop Shopping for all their Insurance Needs.

ATLANTA, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe DeLago, CEO of Good2Go Insurance, Inc., announces that they are now offering customers the option of one-stop shopping for all their insurance needs.

"At Good2Go Insurance, Inc. we believe access to insurance products should be fast, easy, and convenient. In addition to being able to get a quote for minimum limits auto insurance in less than a minute, our customers can now link from Good2Go's website to Bindable's proprietary technology platform, giving them access to non-auto insurance coverages. While we are not soliciting the additional insurance products, it does provide our customers with convenient one-stop shopping for all their insurance needs through a trusted partner," says Joe DeLago, CEO of Good2Go Insurance, Inc.

"Our proprietary technology platform hosts several insurance companies with products ranging from Renters, Homeowners, Pet insurance and more. We're pleased that Good2Go Insurance, Inc. has decided to provide their customers access to our platform," says Bill Suneson, co-founder and CEO of Bindable.

About Good2Go Insurance, Inc.: Good2Go Insurance, Inc. is a member of the family of American Independent Inc., dba Good2Go Auto Insurance. Good2Go Insurance, Inc. specializes in offering minimal limits car insurance, while also offering collision and comprehensive coverage, to underserved drivers, as well as a variety of other insurance products. To learn more please visit www.good2go.com and connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Bindable: Bindable is the insurance technology leader for alternative distribution. Its proprietary platform brings together software, a digital wholesale marketplace, and a full suite of support services to offer flexible, market-ready solutions that connect insurance providers, trusted brands, and consumers. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. To learn more about Bindable please visit www.bindable.com and connect on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram .

