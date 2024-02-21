good2grow™ Character Tops Extend Fun Beyond The Last Sip

TerraCycle and good2grow Encourage Families to Repurpose and Recycle Bottle Toppers from Fun-to-Drink Beverages

TRENTON, N.J., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- good2grow™, a better-for-you kids beverage and snack brand, is on a mission to help kids eat and drink healthier products by putting smiles on their faces. Renowned for its nutritious juice bottles topped with kid-friendly TV and movie characters, the brand offers a beverage that parents want their children to drink in a package kids are excited to drink from. With many creative uses for their collectible character tops, good2grow ensures the fun doesn't end once the juice is gone.

"At good2grow, the goal is for fans to enjoy every aspect of the product experience from initial purchase until it's time to repurchase a new good2grow product," said Edzra Gibson, Vice President of Brand Marketing at good2grow. "Sustainability is a core piece of good2grow's value to fans. Our juice line comes in no-spill, reusable packaging featuring collectible tops which can be enjoyed well after the juice has been consumed. good2grow fans routinely reuse our bottles and tops to serve their own beverages, extending the life of the product and we are very proud of that."

Kids and parents can repurpose good2grow character tops in fun and sustainable ways:

Reuse : good2grow character juice tops and bottles are dishwasher-safe , making them easy to clean and refill. By reusing the bottles, parents can encourage hydration in an entertaining way and help their children make healthy choices.





: good2grow character juice tops and bottles are , making them easy to clean and refill. By reusing the bottles, parents can encourage hydration in an entertaining way and help their children make healthy choices. Craft : From creating DIY bird feeders or race car toys to making frozen yogurt pop holders , good2grow character tops offer a treasure trove of crafting possibilities. Parents can find more craft ideas and activity guides on the good2grow website.





: From creating DIY or to making , good2grow character tops offer a treasure trove of crafting possibilities. Parents can find more craft ideas and activity guides on the Collect : Kids love to find and display tops with their favorite superheroes, princesses, and other beloved characters. By joining the official good2grow Collectors app , families can keep track of their character top collection and access other exclusive content.





: Kids love to find and display tops with their favorite superheroes, princesses, and other beloved characters. By joining the official , families can keep track of their character top collection and access other exclusive content. Recycle: Any well-loved character spout that has reached the end of its usable life can be recycled through the free good2grow™ Character Top Free Recycling Program , in partnership with international recycling leader TerraCycle®. Simply sign up on the TerraCycle program page , separate the plastic character spouts from the bottles, and mail in the spouts using the provided prepaid shipping label. Once collected, the character spouts are cleaned, sorted by material type, and recycled into material that can be used to make new recycled products.

"good2grow is excited to partner with TerraCycle which provides a recycling option for the character tops once it is finally time to move on," said Gibson. "This partnership will continue to advance our sustainability initiatives."

Together with TerraCycle, good2grow invites families to embark on a journey towards a healthier, greener future. For more information and to join the movement, visit good2grow.com and terracycle.com .

About good2grow

good2grow® inspires kids to eat and drink healthier with an innovative line of better-for-them beverages and snacks. The brand makes smiles for parents and kids alike by combining fun and nutrition, with hundreds of collectible 3D character tops from the hottest names in children's entertainment, including Disney™, Universal™, Hasbro™, Nickelodeon™, Warner Bros™ and many more. Parents love that the packaging is reusable, dishwasher-safe, recyclable and BPA-free, and that the products contain no artificial colors or flavors. good2grow is available nationally at retailers including Target™, Walmart™, Kwik Trip™, Walgreens™ and CVS™. For more information on the brand and to find a store near you, visit good2grow.com and follow the brand on Instagram , Facebook and TikTok .

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an international leader in innovative sustainability solutions, creating and operating first-of-their-kind platforms in recycling, recycled materials, and reuse. Across 21 countries, TerraCycle is on a mission to rethink waste and develop practical solutions for today's complex waste challenges. The company engages an expansive multi-stakeholder community across a wide range of accessible programs, from Fortune 500 companies to schools and individuals. To learn more about TerraCycle and join them on their journey to move the world from a linear economy to a circular one, please visit www.terracycle.com .

