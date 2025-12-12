good2grow Partners with Corrao Group for Salesforce TPM Implementation

Industry-Leading Children's Beverage and Snack Company Achieves Five-Month Implementation of Salesforce TPM, with Corrao Group's MyFirst TPM™ , Setting New Standard for Speed and Simplicity in TPM Deployments

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --- Corrao Group, a leading global Salesforce consulting firm specializing in Retail and Consumer Goods, announced today that good2grow, a fast-growing leader in better-for-you kids' beverages, has been working with Corrao Group to implement Salesforce Trade Promotion Management (TPM) as part of its continued investment in operational excellence and retail expansion. The project, which will go live in January 2026, demonstrates how consumer goods companies can rapidly deploy enterprise-grade TPM capabilities, aligned with their processes, without the complexity and cost traditionally associated with such implementations.

Built specifically for high-growth Consumer Goods Brands, MyFirst TPM™ combines Salesforce TPM with Corrao Group's industry accelerators, best-practice process design, and change management services to deliver faster time-to-value. The solution includes pre-configured promotion planning templates, retailer and channel-specific playbooks, standardized deduction and settlement workflows, and embedded analytics that give finance, sales, and revenue growth management teams clear visibility into trade spend performance.

Beyond technology configuration, Corrao Group's MyFirst TPM™ approach focuses on adoption and scalability. Corrao Group partners with stakeholders across sales, finance, IT, and operations to streamline existing promotion processes, align TPM workflows to how teams actually go-to-market, and provide role-based training to ensure teams are fully enabled on day one. Post go-live optimization and continuous improvements support good2grow as they scale TPM capabilities as they grow distribution, launch new innovations, and deepen relationships with key retail partners.

good2grow's decision to adopt Salesforce TPM reflects a strategic focus on driving greater visibility, accuracy, and efficiency across its trade spend. With Salesforce TPM, good2grow will gain a unified platform to plan, execute, and track promotions, streamline account performance analysis and strengthen collaboration between sales, finance, and operations teams. The technology will allow the company to better evaluate promotion effectiveness, reduce manual processes, and make data-driven decisions that support sustainable growth.

"The confidence we have in this system is remarkable," said Jon Thomas, Director of Finance of good2grow. "What impressed us most was not just the speed of implementation, but the comprehensive capabilities we gained. Our team is already starting to use the system, and we're seeing the value in how it will transform our trade promotion planning and execution."

"At Corrao Group, we're committed to transforming how brands manage their trade programs" said Carlos Brito, Senior Consumer Good Architect of Corrao Group. "The MyFirst TPM™ implementation solution we've implemented for good2grow represents a breakthrough in speed and simplicity, enabling brands to optimize their promotional strategies with unprecedented efficiency and cost. This partnership showcases our ability to deliver enterprise-grade solutions that drive real business impact while maintaining the agility that modern brands demand."

The partnership marks a significant milestone in good2grow's digital transformation roadmap, enabling the company to scale more confidently while maintaining the high level of service and innovation consumers and retail partners expect.

About good2grow

good2grow® inspires kids to eat and drink healthier with an innovative line of better-for-them beverages and snacks. The brand makes smiles for parents and kids alike by combining fun and nutrition, with hundreds of collectable 3D character tops from the hottest names in children's entertainment, including Disney™ , Universal™ , Hasbro™ , Nickelodeon™ , Warner Bros™ and many more. Parents love that the packaging is reusable, dishwasher-safe and BPA-free. good2grow is available nationally at retailers including Target™ , Walmart™, Kwik Trip™ , Walgreens™ , and CVS™ . For more information on the brand and to find a store near you, visit good2grow.com and follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

About Corrao Group

Corrao Group is a leading global Salesforce consulting firm, specializing in Retail and Consumer Goods, with over 30 years of experience in providing business and technical expertise to organizations across various industries. Specializing in Salesforce implementation, optimization, and integration, Corrao Group helps clients maximize the value of their Salesforce investment and achieve their business goals. Please visit corraogroup.com to learn more.

