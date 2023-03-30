GoodAccess Wins "Best Cybersecurity Startup" in Cybersecurity Excellence

Company Also Wins "Zero Trust Security" Award and Best VPN Award

PRAGUE, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodAccess, the company reinventing secure cloud access for small and medium businesses, today announced that it has won three 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards because of its breakthrough work in making robust security easy, affordable and practical and making it fully achievable by small and medium businesses.

Winning "Best the Cybersecurity Startup," "Zero Trust Security" and "Best VPN" awards all reflect the company's proven ability to make leading security protection achievable for less-resourced organizations and best-suited for companies with some or all remote employees with mostly cloud-based applications and storage.

"Smaller, less-resourced companies face the same security threats as large enterprises but they have generally lacked the means to implement industry-leading security due to lesser budgets and smaller, potentially less-experienced teams," said Michal Čížek, chief executive officer and co-founder, GoodAccess. "GoodAccess has re-invented cloud VPN to be the means of providing Zero Trust Network Access to small and medium businesses and thereby greatly reduce complexity, expense and necessary expertise. We are honored to receive this combination of awards that reflect our growing success story and unique position."

"We congratulate GoodAccess for the recognition as the winner of three award categories, including Best Cybersecurity Startup, Zero Trust Security and Best VPN," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the 8th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

All winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in defending against today's evolving cybersecurity threats."

GoodAccess is a cloud-based SaaS application that enables organizations to create a resilient, Zero Trust network with identity- policy- and device-assessment-based access control and safe, deterministic connections to a company's cloud-based applications and resources. GoodAccess provides virtual network segmentation to reduce attack surface and resource access with protection from phishing and unwanted employee behavior.

About The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards honor individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security.

About GoodAccess

GoodAccess is the global company dedicated to simplifying "anytime, anywhere" secure connectivity and access for small and medium businesses.

