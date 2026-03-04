Goodal Leans into Advanced Korean Skincare Technology with Upgraded Green Tangerine Line, Building U.S. Leadership

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodal, a high-performance Korean skincare brand, announces the launch of its Green Tangerine Vita C Dark Spot Care Alpha Line, a technologically enhanced version of its popular Green Tangerine Vita C Dark Spot Care Line. The new formulas incorporate Green Tangerine Exosomes, 2,000 times smaller than pores, to improve absorption and target dark spot pigmentation and dullness. With the new formulation, visible result time is cut in half showing in just 7 days as opposed to 14.

"The Green Tangerine line has long been one of Goodal's most trusted bestselling franchises," says Yun Sang Song, Head of Global Business Division. "With the Alpha upgrade, we are advancing the formula through advanced Korean technology to deliver faster, more targeted results while upholding our brand philosophy of gentle yet high-performance care."

The Green Tangerine Vita C Dark Spot Care Alpha Line consists of four products: Serum, Cream, Pad, and Eye Patch Alpha. The hero product, Green Tangerine Vita C Dark Spot Care Serum Alpha, has doubled performance results to dark spot pigmentation improvement in just 1 week. Green Tangerine Vita C Dark Spot Care Cream Alpha features unique "Vita Alpha Capsules" containing Vitamin C derivatives and alpha-arbutin, which provide 3.5 times the benefits. Green Tangerine Vita C Dark Spot Care Pad Alpha increases Vitamin C concentration by three times compared to the original version.

The upgraded Alpha portfolio is expected to further strengthen the brand's market leadership.

"As K-beauty continues to gain momentum in the U.S., we are deepening our investment in American consumers through a strong digital-first strategy, with Amazon serving as our primary retail platform," says Caroline Seong, U.S. Marketing Manager. "The launch of Green Tangerine Alpha reflects our commitment to bringing Korean advanced skincare technology directly to U.S. customers through innovation and localized strategy."

The new line features sustainability upgrades with packaging that features 60% PCR glass containers and easily removable labels to facilitate recycling. 18 potentially concerning ingredients have been excluded based on Goodal's proprietary Clear Clean Guide.

About Goodal

Founded in 2011, Goodal emerged as a Korean natural skincare brand pioneering the use of fermented ingredients and innovative processing technology. As part of CLIO Cosmetics, Goodal launched with a simple, powerful mission: "Good For All" – creating skincare that combines natural ingredients with cutting-edge fermentation technology to deliver gentle, effective skincare products that celebrate natural beauty for everyone.

