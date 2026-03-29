Goodbaby International 2025 Revenue Reaches Approximately HK$8,659.2 Million

CYBEX Set New Revenue and Profit Records Under Strong Momentum

Further Gaining Market Shares in Turbulent Global Environment

Highlights:

CYBEX set new records for both revenue and profit, with revenue rising sharply by 13.0% to approximately HK$5,047.4 million

Evenflo delivered a strong performance in the stroller category, while the continued and successful implementation of its digital strategy led to robust growth in the DTC channel

delivered a strong performance in the stroller category, while the continued and successful implementation of its digital strategy led to robust growth in the DTC channel gb recorded strong growth in the car seats segment and has optimized its product mix

recorded strong growth in the car seats segment and has optimized its product mix The Group's one-dragon vertically integrated platform has mitigated risks associated with reliance on any single market and enabled agile, flexible responses to market volatilities

HONG KONG, March 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodbaby International Holdings Limited ("Goodbaby International" or the "Company", HKEX stock code: 1086, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a leading global parenting brands company, has announced its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2025 (the "Year").

During the Year, the Group's revenue totaled approximately HK$8,659.2 million (2024: approximately HK$8,765.9 million). Reported gross profit was approximately HK$4,434.0 million, reported operating profit was approximately HK$419.5 million, and reported net profit was approximately HK$218.4 million.

CYBEX achieves record results and expands global leadership amid challenging market conditions

Despite a challenging business environment, CYBEX achieved record revenue and profit, underscoring the brand's exceptional resilience and considerable market influence. Supported by strong market demand for its products across the world, CYBEX recorded robust revenue growth of 13.0% to approximately HK$5,047.4 million (2024: approximately HK$4,467.3 million). Benefiting from positive operating leverage, CYBEX's operating profit grew faster than its revenue, highlighting the brand's focus on continuously improving business profitability. The sustained outstanding performance was driven by CYBEX's solid brand position, diversified and innovative product portfolio, and continued expansion of its global omni-channel distribution network. During the Year, CYBEX opened two flagship stores in New York and Berlin, respectively, further reinforcing its leadership in "Strategic Big Cities" and enriching its omni-channel distribution network. The opening of the New York store also further boosted CYBEX's momentum in the North American market, despite challenges from tariffs and price increases. Moreover, CYBEX garnered several international awards for product fashion design, safety, and functionality, further reinforcing its global leadership as a premium "technical-lifestyle" brand.

Evenflo achieves strong stroller growth and effective cost controls

Evenflo recorded revenue of approximately HK$2,118.1 million (2024: approximately HK$2,385.3 million). The decline was mainly attributable to lower sales in the car seat category and low-priced and older products in other categories. Nevertheless, the brand delivered strong performance in the stroller category through a record number of new launches, which partially offset the overall revenue decline. The brand also achieved strong growth in its DTC channel by leveraging a successful digital strategy. Additionally, Evenflo implemented mitigation measures, including stringent cost controls and a streamlined organization structure, which led to improved expense performance in the second half of the year.

gb's product portfolio and channel upgrades lead to margin improvement

gb's revenue was approximately HK$745.5 million (2024: approximately HK$918.1 million) for the Year. The revenue decline was mainly due to a strategic shift toward upgrading the product portfolio and focusing on the durables category (with strong growth recorded in the car seat segment), compounded by reduced sales of low-priced and older products. The brand enhanced consumer experience through improved fashion design and transitioned to offering one-stop solutions, resulting in strong growth in the car seat segment and a more optimized product mix. The channel mix was further optimized by prioritizing self-owned channels, adjusting the retail store network, and strengthening in-house management of online retail stores, all of which contributed to the gross margin improvement.

During the Year, the Blue Chip and other business recorded revenue of approximately HK$748.2 million. The Group's relationship with its Blue Chip customers remained healthy and stable, and it continued to efficiently provide quality products and services for its customers.

Outlook

Looking ahead to 2026, the global economy is expected to remain volatile. Despite the challenges, the Group will continue to leverage its competitiveness strengths, respond swiftly to market changes, and pursue sustainable development opportunities. CYBEX will capitalize on its strong brand momentum and global omni-channel capabilities to further expand its market share worldwide. Evenflo will prioritize restoring revenue growth and profitability under its new management team, supported by continued product and channel enhancements. gb will focus on business turnaround by strengthening content marketing, growing the durables category, and enhancing the DTC strategy through strict cost discipline. And the Blue Chip business is expected to record moderate development as tariff policy uncertainties and fierce competition are expected to continue to impact its major customers' business.

Mr. Tongyou LIU, Executive Director and Group CEO of Goodbaby International, said, "Over the past year, the macroeconomic environment has been extremely challenging. The Group responded proactively, overcoming difficulties and maintaining steady business development. Among its brands, CYBEX stood out with particularly impressive results, achieving strong growth in both revenue and profit, and demonstrating remarkable brand resilience and market influence. Looking ahead, the global political and economic landscape is expected to remain complex and uncertain. The Group will continue to strengthen its brands through its continuously expanded omni-channel networks and infrastructure across both existing and new markets. It will also further improve its global supply chain to enable faster market response and better utilize regional strengths, driving the Group's long-term sustainable development."

About Goodbaby International Holdings Limited

Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd. (stock code: 1086) is a world-leading parenting brands company. The Group serves millions of families around the world with its excellent portfolio of brands through design, research and development, manufacture, marketing and sales of children's car safety seats, strollers, apparel and home textile products, feeding, nursing and personal care products, cribs, bicycles and tricycles and other children's products.

For more information, please visit Goodbaby's corporate website:

www.gbinternational.com.hk.

SOURCE Goodbaby International