Goodbaby International's Revenue Reaches Approximately HK$6,420.0 million in the First Three Quarters of 2025

CYBEX Achieves Solid Double-Digit Revenue Growth

Despite Continued Macroeconomic Challenges

Enhancing Global Leading Position as the Premium "Technical-Lifestyle" Brand

HONG KONG, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodbaby International Holdings Limited ("Goodbaby International" or the "Company"; HKEX stock code: 1086, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a leading global parenting brands company, has announced its unaudited revenue performance for the nine months ended 30 September 2025 (the "Period"), reporting revenue of approximately HK$6,420.0 million.

During the Period, the Group continued to receive resilient global demand for its products against the backdrop of a weak macroeconomic environment, further consolidating its global leadership. Building on the strong momentum from the first half of the year, CYBEX delivered a solid performance in the third quarter of the year, achieving strong double-digit revenue growth of 11.7% (an 8.7% increase on a constant currency basis) to approximately HK$3,701.0 million during the Period. The brand further expanded its global market share, continuously solidifying its position as a leading global premium "technical-lifestyle" brand. Evenflo recorded revenue of HK$1,581.6 million. Declining sales in the car seat segment impacted the brand's revenue, which was partially offset by robust growth in the wheeled goods segment. gb and the Blue Chip and other business recorded revenue of approximately HK$570.6 million and HK$566.8 million, respectively. The Group maintained healthy and stable relationships with its Blue Chip customers.

Mr. Tongyou LIU, Executive Director and Group CEO of Goodbaby International, said, "Looking ahead to the remainder of 2025, we anticipate continued macroeconomic headwinds, including ongoing regional geopolitical conflicts, uncertainties of international tensions, and cautious consumption sentiment. While these challenges are expected to put pressure on our business performance, we remain confident in our overall brand strategy, built on the Group's integrated one-dragon platform. This foundation enables us to consistently deliver on our commitments to product development and innovation, ensuring we continue to meet the evolving demands of consumers worldwide and achieve sustainable development."

