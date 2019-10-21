Goodbaby Unveils New Brand Strategy Aiming at Building Global Ecosystem for Parenting

SHANGHAI, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodbaby International Holdings Limited ("Goodbaby"), a world-leading parenting products company, has unveiled a new brand strategy during its 30th anniversary brand conference at the China Kids Expo ("CKE"), held on October 16 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center.

Following its CKE theme of "designing the future with 30 years of wisdom and heart", Goodbaby's new brand strategy aims to build a global parenting ecosystem that meets the cultural, emotional and spiritual needs of the next generation of parents. Based on four strategic shifts, Goodbaby will adapt its strategy from being brand-centric to customer-centric, from operating assets to enabling abilities, from managing a supply chain to a platform creating tangible value to offering greater value to society.

"Goodbaby's vision is to create a global parenting ecosystem that provides value for every family member. Our mission is to care for children while serving the family, and giving back to society," said Song Zhenghuan, Chairman and Executive Director of Goodbaby. "We hope that no matter what the issue may be -- whether it's medical, educational or service-based, parents can find the solutions within our ecosystem."

During CKE, Goodbaby unveiled a series of exciting new products, including a stroller range designed by Dutch illustrator, Rick Berkelmans. Inspired by his parenting experiences, Berkelmans' designs feature bright colors and unorthodox shapes which embody the positive energy, delightful unpredictability and boundless love that comes from raising children. Dutch children rank first in happiness among developed nations, and Goodbaby believes this positive spirit will be passed on to Chinese children through Berkelmans' design.

According to Goodbaby's CEO, Jiang Rongfen, the brand's collaboration with Berkelmans signals its symbolic rebirth into a youthful and stylish lifestyle brand for the next generation of parents, while retaining the spirit of innovation and excellent production quality the brand has adhered to historically. Recognising the value of diversity and unique design, Rongfen recruited designers from Europe, the US and Japan to enrich the existing team, building a creative platform for cross-cultural collaboration.

Aligning with the modern parent's love of fashion and lifestyle, Goodbaby has also launched a range of strategic partnerships in this sector, such as its collaboration with renowned Italian fashion school Istituto Marangoni and the 'CYBEX by KK series', designed by Czech supermodel Karolina Kurkova.

Goodbaby also debuted its next-generation retail store concept during CKE, which harnesses innovative technologies such as VR for an immersive shopping experience. Each section of Goodbaby's exhibition space based upon a particular parenting theme or scenario, including culture, fashion and quality of life. This layout is reflected in Goodbaby's new flagship store in Shanghai's Qibao Vanke Plaza.

Looking ahead, Goodbaby aims to become a lifestyle-centric brand that provides higher value to every family member, answering their every need with an ecosystem of products and services spanning across the social, education, healthcare, sports, and entertainment industries.

About Goodbaby

Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd. is a world-leading parenting products company. Goodbaby serves millions of families in Germany, the US and China through design, research and development, manufacture, marketing and sales of children's car safety seats, strollers, apparel, home textiles and other childrens' products. Over the past 30 years, Goodbaby has become an engine of innovation, acquiring over 10,000 patents, and is the second-largest parenting product group worldwide. Goodbaby has received the coveted Red Dot Design Award and iF Product Design Award for its revolutionary product design, as well as international awards for its excellent product design and quality.

