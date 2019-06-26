GoodBed.com Shines a Light on the Best Online Mattress Sales and Common Misconceptions Ahead of 4th of July

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GoodBed.com , the first and only website dedicated to personal mattress matching, reveals some insider knowledge to guide shoppers during 4th of July sales. While most online mattress brands are touting promotions saving you hundreds of dollars, the fact of the matter is that these deals happen numerous times a year. In reality, what you see today may not necessarily be the best price or buying opportunity. To help navigate this, GoodBed.com looked across all past and present promotions to narrow this holiday's discounts to a handful of online mattress brands that are offering truly unique and significant savings: Cocoon by Sealy, Nest Bedding, WinkBeds and Brooklyn Bedding.

"Our company keeps records of every sale and coupon offered by every online mattress brand," says Michael Magnuson, CEO/founder, GoodBed.com. "This allows us to see when peak discounts happen and how the current sales stack up. While there are great mattress deals to be had, in some cases it might be best to wait to purchase a specific brand. In fact, the data shows that each brand staggers discounts across various periods throughout the year, and typically picks two or three holidays to offer its biggest discounts."

When shopping 4th of July mattress sales , here are the things to take into consideration:

You won't need to miss the parade or fireworks to get the lowest price. Most online brands start their sales at least a week before any holiday, and many (but not all) will extend them for a week or so afterwards. Don't get pressured into buying something without doing your homework first. It's extremely rare that an online brand will offer its biggest discount only once per year, so this holiday is not your only chance to get a great deal. Buy when you're ready. Focus first and foremost on finding the right mattress for you – not the "best deal" – because a mattress purchase is highly personal and a long-term investment. Start with our proprietary GoodBed Match Quiz ™ to help narrow down the field. Once you've found the right mattress, getting that great deal is the easy part. Don't forget your local retail stores. Compare the prices you found online, because a local retailer might have a better deal. Go to GoodBed.com to see the best deals available in your area.

Best 4th of July Deals + CODES:

Cocoon by Sealy - 25% OFF on any Chill mattress purchase + a free DreamFit sheet set + 2 DreamFit pillows (6/21 - 7/8). Code: JULY4

- 25% OFF on any Chill mattress purchase + a free DreamFit sheet set + 2 DreamFit pillows (6/21 - 7/8). Code: JULY4 Nest Bedding - $250 OFF any Alexander Signature Series Flippable, Alexander Signature Hybrid, Hybrid Latex (Organic and Natural), all Latex (Organic and Natural), or Certified Organic Hybrid Latex mattress (6/29 - 7/7). Code: HAPPY4TH

- OFF any Alexander Signature Series Flippable, Alexander Signature Hybrid, Hybrid Latex (Organic and Natural), all Latex (Organic and Natural), or Certified Organic Hybrid Latex mattress (6/29 - 7/7). Code: HAPPY4TH WinkBeds - $300 OFF any WinkBeds mattress (6/27 - 7/10). Code: JULY4

- OFF any WinkBeds mattress (6/27 - 7/10). Code: JULY4 Brooklyn Bedding - 25% OFF sitewide (6/26 - 7/4). Code: JULY4

To ensure you are getting the best mattress price this holiday or any time, year-round, visit GoodBed.com to find the best sales and promotions. Additionally, if you are thinking about purchasing a new mattress this year, but do not know where to start, what brand is best or what type is right for you, take the GoodBed Match Quiz to narrow your search.

About GoodBed.com:

GoodBed.com was founded in 2008 with the intent to provide clarity, ease and a personalized approach – through its proprietary GoodBed Match Quiz and in-depth product reviews – to the difficult task of mattress buying, while staying brand agnostic and unbiased. Given that mattress matching is highly personal, shopping for a mattress should be based on what GoodBed calls the "Three F's": Fit, Feel and Features. With nearly 400,000 unbiased ratings and reviews from real mattress owners, and expert editorial coverage of both online and offline options, the company provides the most robust library of information on all mattresses on the market. GoodBed.com is also the only online mattress guide to work with locally owned mattress stores, medium-to-large retail chains, as well as online sellers in order to offer the best options for purchasing the mattresses best suited to each consumer.

