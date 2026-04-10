Goodberry's Frozen Custard Launches Partnership with Professional Hockey Star Seth Jarvis

Collaboration to introduce limited-edition products, fan experiences and community engagement initiatives

RALEIGH, N.C., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodberry's Frozen Custard, a Triangle institution founded in 1988, today announced a multi-year partnership with Carolina Hurricanes forward and Olympian Seth Jarvis. The collaboration brings together one of the region's most recognizable dessert brands and one of the NHL's standout players to create new in-store experiences, limited-edition products and interactive fan campaigns.

"Goodberry's has been part of North Carolina hockey since the early '90s - from youth leagues all the way up to the pros. That's a big reason this partnership with Seth means so much to us," said H.J. Brathwaite, president and CEO of Goodberry's Frozen Custard. "He's an incredible player, but more than that, he's just a genuinely good person and someone people here really connect with. We're excited about what this gives us the chance to do: create something really fun for our guests, roll out some great collectible cups, and support the amazing work being done at Duke Children's."

As a part of the partnership, Goodberry's customers are encouraged to head to one of the ten North Carolina creameries, order one of Jarvis' limited-edition cups and post a photo of themselves and their cup on Instagram using the hashtag #CellyWithTheCup. Throughout the campaign, a select number of individuals who used the CellyWithTheCup hashtag will win exclusive Seth Jarvis signed memorabilia and Goodberry's prizes.

"The flavor turned out great. I've put in some serious reps as a professional taste tester, so I can confirm it's a ten out of ten," said Seth Jarvis. "I think people are really going to like it. It's even better knowing it supports a great cause, and I'm excited for fans to have some fun with it off the ice."

The partnership kicks off with the release of the first limited-edition cup design available in all ten Goodberry's creameries throughout North Carolina. To learn more about the partnership, the Jarvy Concrete ingredients and the #CellyWithTheCup promotion, visit https://www.goodberrys.com/seth-jarvis/.

About Goodberry's

Established in Raleigh, North Carolina, in 1988, Goodberry Creamery, Inc. is a cherished institution in North Carolina. Founder Harry Brathwaite's vision was to create exceptional frozen custard treats using all-natural ingredients, setting them apart from conventional desserts. Today, with ten locations across North Carolina, Goodberry's offers a diverse range of flavors and toppings, from classic favorites to innovative creations like the "Carolina Concrete." Their state-of-the-art dairy processing plant in Wake Forest ensures control over the entire custard-making process, maintaining a tradition of quality and community. For more information, please visit goodberrys.com.

SOURCE Goodberry's