goodblend™ Texas Announces Educational goodblend CannaBus™ Tour Across Texas

goodblendTM Texas Announces Educational goodblend CannaBus™ Tour Across Texas

"While it's great news that more Texans with specific conditions may be eligible to benefit from the Texas Compassionate Use Program, the challenge is that most Texans simply do not know that medical cannabis exists as a treatment option or that it may help address debilitating pain, inflammation, muscle spasms, stress and anxiety, and sleeplessness," said Marcus Ruark, President of goodblend Texas. "We aim to help bridge this gap through Texas' first goodblend CannaBus tour for education and awareness. The CannaBus tour represents how goodblend Texas intends to lead the way to the future of cannabis by providing patients a trusted, approachable way to demystify how to access medical cannabis and to educate on the potential benefits of our array of high-quality products, many of which are firsts in Texas."

About the goodblend CannaBus Tour

The goodblend CannaBus dispensary is a retrofitted 36 foot vehicle that is designed with a physician consultation room and an on-board cannabis dispensary featuring goodblend Texas' broad portfolio of innovative product offerings. The tour events will also include an outdoor education installation.

General admission is free and includes access to the educational installation, a 1:1 personalized Q&A session with a goodblend dispensary guide, and eligibility for exclusive product promotional offers.

Appointments with a state-registered, board-certified physician to obtain a cannabis prescription are available for $150 and include a 20 minute 1:1 consultation. Should they meet the criteria for the Program, the physician will write a prescription that can be filled immediately in the on-board goodblend CannaBus dispensary.

Prospective patients, the general public and media who are interested in attending an event can register for one of the following scheduled goodblend CannaBus tour events at tx.goodblend.com/events.

2021 goodblend CannaBus Tour Dates

10/14 – Austin Launch Register

10/16 – Fort Worth Register

10/23 – Houston Register

11/6 – San Antonio Register

11/7 – Austin Register

11/20 – Houston Register

goodblend Texas Patient Offerings

In addition to the goodblend CannaBus experience, medical cannabis patients across Texas already registered in the Program, and those interested in learning more about cannabis, can access board-certified prescribers, medical cannabis information, services, and products in the following ways:

The goodblend Virtual Clinic is a service in which prospective patients can schedule consultations with a board-certified prescriber through a seamless experience. To get started, visit tx.goodblend.com/clinic.

goodblend.com offers a wide variety of products, easy online ordering, and free contactless home delivery, often in as little as three days.

goodblend's partner clinics in Austin, Plano, Houston, Fort Worth, and San Antonio provide registered patients a convenient way to pick up goodblend cannabis products at locations in major metropolitan areas.

About Parallel

Parallel is one of the largest privately-held, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis companies in the United States with a mission to pioneer well-being and improve the quality of life through cannabinoids. Parallel has ongoing operations in five medical and adult-use markets under the retail brands of Surterra Wellness in Florida; goodblend in Texas and in Pennsylvania; New England Treatment Access (NETA) in Massachusetts, and a joint venture with Cookies retail brand in Nevada. It will add a sixth market upon the pending regulatory approval of the planned acquisition of six Windy City Cannabis licenses in Illinois. Parallel has a diverse portfolio of high quality, proprietary and licensed consumer brands and products including Surterra Wellness, Coral Reefer, Float and Heights offered through its retail wholesale business. Parallel operates approximately 50 locations nationwide, including 43 retail stores, and cultivation and manufacturing sites. Through its wholly-owned Parallel Biosciences subsidiary, it conducts advanced cannabis science and R&D for new product development in its facilities in Massachusetts, Florida, Texas and a facility in Budapest, Hungary through an exclusive license and partnership. Parallel follows rigorous operations and business practices to ensure the quality, safety, consistency, and efficacy of its products and is building its business by following strong values and putting the well-being of its customers and employees first. Find more information at www.liveparallel.com, or on Instagram and LinkedIn.

For more information on goodblend Texas and its products, access tx.goodblend.com and www.facebook.com/goodblendtx.

Texas CUP License #0006

SOURCE Parallel

