GoodBuy Gear Expands Baby & Kid Gear Resale Services to Greater Washington D.C. Area

As the leading online marketplace for parents to buy and sell quality-used baby and kid gear, GoodBuy Gear prioritizes safety and convenience by establishing a local presence so families can easily hand-off their items to be sold. Today marks the launch of the recommerce brand's fifth location, providing pickup selling services to parents in designated Washington, D.C, Maryland and Virginia zip codes.

Here's how it works:

Schedule a Service

Parents choose a day and time for GoodBuy Gear to pick up their gently used gear.



GoodBuy Gear Gets To Work

GoodBuy Gear quality checks, photographs, prices and lists gear on its marketplace, handling all buyer communication and shipping.



Parents Get Paid

As soon as an item sells, parents receive up to 80% of the sale price or 90% if they choose store credit.

"Recent studies show that 64% of consumers want to participate in the circular economy and reuse products they no longer need," said Kristin Langenfeld, GoodBuy Gear's co-founder and CEO. "However, most parents still throw away or donate used yet functional gear due to the lack of accessible and convenient reselling options. Extending our selling services to the greater D.C. area alleviates this pain point while saving families valuable time and money."

GoodBuy Gear's continued east coast expansion comes after launching its Philadelphia-based fulfillment center in 2021. Selling services are currently available in the greater Washington, D.C. area, Denver, Dallas, Houston and Philadelphia with plans for continued nationwide growth. Families throughout the US can also shop over 12,000 brands via GoodBuy Gear's online marketplace.

To schedule a pickup service visit: https://goodbuygear.com/pages/schedule-a-white-glove-pickup-service

For a list of accepted items and payout information visit: https://goodbuygear.com/pages/good-buy-gear-seller-terms

To upcycle used baby and kid gear outside of GoodBuy Gear's selling service locations through its trade-in program with buybuy BABY® visit: https://goodbuygear.com/pages/trade-in

About GoodBuy Gear

Founded in 2016, GoodBuy Gear is a managed marketplace that enables parents to safely and sustainably circulate quality-used baby & kid products they love. Our mission is to give shopping and selling secondhand children's items the convenience and legitimacy it deserves. Learn more about GoodBuy Gear on Instagram , Facebook , YouTube and TikTok.

