GoodBuy Gear Launches GreenGear Coalition: A Sustainable Cohort of Brands, Retailers and Manufacturers Recirculating Open Box and Returned Goods

Participating brands have saved 1.7 million pounds of baby & kid gear from landfills to date and are estimated to save up to 3 million additional pounds in 2024.

DENVER, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Earth Day, GoodBuy Gear proudly unveils its latest sustainability initiative: the GreenGear Coalition. Composed of nearly 50 esteemed baby and kid gear brands, retailers, and manufacturers, the GoodBuy GreenGear Coalition aims to pave the way towards a greener future where open box baby and kid gear returns are recirculated instead of discarded in landfills.

"GoodBuy Gear is thrilled to introduce our GreenGear Coalition," says Kristin Langenfeld, CEO of GoodBuy Gear. "In a world of ever-more conscientious shoppers, the GreenGear Coalition shines as a beacon of innovation and responsibility in the baby and kid gear industry."

Over 80% of baby gear returns are new, unused goods. Participating brands—including Bugaboo, Ceres Chill, Colugo, Crane Baby, Cybex, Gladly, Joey Wagon, Joolz, Lillebaby, Moby, Mockingbird, Petunia Pickle Bottom, Slumberpod, Stokke, Thule, WAYB, Wonderfold, 4moms and more—are committed to reducing waste and extending the lifespan of their returns to minimize the ecological footprint of manufacturing, operations and disposal processes respectively.

To date, GoodBuy Gear's Green Gear Coalition has saved 1.7 million pounds worth of strollers, car seats and other parenting essentials from landfills—enough items to fill 82 school buses.

"Joining forces with GoodBuy Gear and its GreenGear Coalition aligns perfectly with our commitment to sustainability," says Melody Rodriguez Levine, Joolz Head of Sales, North America. "By embracing circular practices, we're not only reducing waste but also fostering a culture of environmental responsibility within our industry."

In addition to environmental and return margin benefits, the GreenGear Coalition enables parents to make sustainable purchase decisions without compromising on quality or budget.

As the GreenGear Coalition takes its first steps towards a more sustainable future, GoodBuy Gear invites other industry leaders to join this movement.

