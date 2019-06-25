Goodbye Carbs, Hello Longevity: Aging Has a Weakness and It Involves Less Carbs

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Older individuals in search of the fountain of youth may want to follow one simple rule: limit the carbs. A recent scientific study – The Effects of a Low Carbohydrate Diet on Metabolic Changes in Aging – published in the Official Journal of the American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine (AAAM) makes a case for following a low-carb diet to slow some of the metabolic changes associated with aging. The author explores the rise in age-related diseases and uncovers evidence of the benefits of a diet that restricts carbohydrates rather than calories. When balanced with adequate proteins, fats, and nutrients, this diet can preserve muscle mass, decrease inflammation, and increase longevity.

Dr. Al Sogair is a board-certified dermatologist and anti-aging dermatology expert as well as the author of The Effects of a Low Carbohydrate Diet on Metabolic Changes in Aging.

"My research shows that the restriction of carbohydrates during middle-age may assist people in better adapting to many age-related diseases and dysfunctions," explained Dr. Saad Sami Al Sogair, the study's author and dermatologist based in Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia. "Because carbohydrate restriction positively affects the metabolic pathways in tissues and organs, individuals may see improvements in their lifespan and the reversal of some aging processes."

The study discussed metabolic changes in aging, such as inflammation, insulin resistance, body composition changes, mitochondrial decline, hormonal imbalance, and the role of mTOR. The evidence presented explains how carbohydrate restriction is beneficial in aging as it decreases inflammatory markers, enhances insulin sensitivity, triggers mitochondrial biogenesis, stimulates ATP production, lowers aging serum factors, leads to better weight control, and restricts mTOR pathway signaling.

Dr. Al Sogair is a board-certified dermatologist and has earned a reputation as an anti-aging dermatology expert, having published numerous articles to his credit. He is a member of notable international anti-aging and aesthetic societies and academies, including the Saudi Society of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery, Swiss Academy of Cosmetic Dermatology & Aesthetic Medicine, the American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine, and the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine.

"The overall finding is that, in general and based on the outcomes from various studies, a low carbohydrate diet – and not just a decreased caloric intake – improves metabolic changes associated with aging and increases the lifespan," he reiterated.

