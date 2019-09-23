Goodbye Checks and Wires! Ablii Now Offers Payments to Businesses in the U.S. and Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ablii by nanopay, a self-service online payments platform for businesses, is proud to announce its expansion into the U.S. market. Ablii's presence south of the border means that businesses can send domestic payments in Canada and the U.S., and cross-border payments between the two countries.

About Ablii

Ablii is a self-service online payments platform for businesses. It's available to businesses in the U.S. and Canada. Sign up for free at ablii.com. Ablii is now live in the U.S. and Canada 80% of small businesses want more payment options. Now, they have Ablii.

nanopay Corporation launched Ablii in summer 2019 to replace traditional payment methods, such as checks and wires. While banks offer some services for large corporations, there are limited options for smaller businesses. Ablii aims to fill this void in the market and offer features that businesses are looking for:

Send low-cost payments: Businesses can make domestic payments for only $0.75 and cross-border payments for only $5.00 , per transaction, making it one of the most affordable options on the market. Competitive exchange rates, plus no sign up or monthly fees, lets business owners try the service risk-free.

Businesses can make domestic payments for only and cross-border payments for only , per transaction, making it one of the most affordable options on the market. Competitive exchange rates, plus no sign up or monthly fees, lets business owners try the service risk-free. Sync with accounting software: Manual data entry and reconciliation is time consuming and costly. With Ablii, it's easy to upload invoices from Quickbooks™ Online. Once payments are completed, Ablii will automatically mark that invoice as paid within Quickbooks™ Online

Manual data entry and reconciliation is time consuming and costly. With Ablii, it's easy to upload invoices from Quickbooks™ Online. Once payments are completed, Ablii will automatically mark that invoice as paid within Quickbooks™ Online Streamline workflow: Ablii lets business owners delegate payables processing by adding employees and setting access controls. Unlike traditional online banking services, business owners can maintain full visibility and approval of the payment without the burden of processing the payment themselves.

Laurence Cooke, Founder and CEO of nanopay Corporation, believes that reform rarely starts at the top, but rather percolates from consumers demanding better options. "Every industry has changed drastically, except for payments. They are slow, risky, and expensive. How can you track a pizza to the nearest meter, but not know where your money is at a given moment? It's time for a change."

Business owners can sign up today at ablii.com , and follow news impacting small-to-medium sized businesses on Ablii's LinkedIn , Facebook , or Twitter .

