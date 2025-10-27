Goodbye Crash, Hello Clarity: AUTOFOCUS Is A New Science-Backed, Better-for-You Productivity Drink Powered by Natural Caffeine from Upcycled Coffee Fruit and L-theanine

CALISTOGA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Productive Health Co. announces the launch of AUTOFOCUS, a functional beverage designed to deliver clean, sustained energy and mental clarity without the jitters or crash of traditional energy drinks or coffee.

AUTOFOCUS 12oz. can AUTOFOCUS 2oz. shot

Formulated with brain-boosting, natural ingredients, AUTOFOCUS is more than an energy drink, it's a science-backed productivity tool. The beverage pairs upcycled coffee fruit, a natural source of clean caffeine and antioxidants, with L-theanine, an amino acid found in green tea leaves that helps the body more evenly absorb caffeine for smoother, sustained energy. The result is sharper focus, a calm but alert state, and the ability to power through the day without overstimulation or sudden crashes.

"AUTOFOCUS was inspired by a life-changing yoga certification trip to Bali with my daughter, where we discovered a drink made from coffee fruit," said Trisha Ashworth, founder of Productive Health Co., bestselling author and seasoned entrepreneur. "I was struck by how it gave me clear, steady energy and sharper focus without the crash or jitters. It became something I looked forward to every day; it was a way to stay present, engaged, and re-energized. When I came home, I wanted to create something that provided the same balance of refreshment and mental clarity into people's everyday lives."

AUTOFOCUS is crafted with six clean ingredients, no artificial sweeteners, additives or fillers:

Coffee fruit: An often discarded superfruit, rich in antioxidants and polyphenols, clinically shown to increase Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor, a "brain booster" protein that supports memory, focus and mental clarity

L-theanine: Works in synergy with caffeine to improve focus and reduce anxiety without overstimulation

Black currant: Packed with vitamin C to support immune health, reduce inflammation and aid recovery

Stevia: A natural plant-based sweetener

Citric acid: For crisp, refreshing flavor

Water: Natural hydration

AUTOFOCUS is available in four formats to fit every lifestyle:

The Do More Drink – 12 oz canned beverage 4-Pack: $14.75 | 12-Pack: $45.75

The Do More Drink Sparkling – 12 oz canned beverage 4-Pack: $14.75 | 12-Pack: $45.75

The Do Now Shot – 2 oz shot 4-Pack: $14.75 | 12-Pack: $45.75

The DIY Pack – powder to mix on the go Coming January 2026



All products are Gluten-Free, Vegan, Non-GMO and Zero Sugar Added.

AUTOFOCUS is available now at drinkAUTOFOCUS.com.

Media Contact:

Amy Tew

SRW Agency

[email protected]

3103514332

SOURCE AUTOFOCUS