Goodbye Rules. Hello Freedom.

"As an interior designer, I'm no stranger to decluttering, but trying to be perfect can be overwhelming and strip away a home's unique style and personality," said Soria. "With the Neat-ish movement, we want you to feel supported, not more stressed out. Because no matter your decorating style, your house should represent you."

Rather than following a strict step-by-step guide, Savers® and Soria have crafted guiding Neat-isms to help spring cleaners embrace an original, eco-friendly way to declutter – an up-to-you approach that embraces the mess before the magic.

"The Neat-isms don't just offer guidance on how to declutter, they also show how you can do it responsibly by giving your unwanted items a second life," said Soria. "It's crazy to me that every second in North America, one garbage truck's worth of textiles is discarded. Donating your previously loved items to a nonprofit at Savers® is an easy way to keep them out of the landfill, and leave you feeling great about the good your items are doing for your community and the planet."

The Savers® Neat-isms

Put the "u" in declutter.

There's no one "right" way to declutter (except responsibly!). We want you to do you and organize your way. Bid goodbye to rigid 10-book limits and fold your t-shirts however you see fit. After all, we want your house to still feel like your home – just a little more neat-ish.

Have fun decluttering!

The decluttering process doesn't have to be stressful – it can be fun and environmentally friendly! Find ways to chill out and enjoy the process:

Invite your friends over

Turn your bedroom into a "keep or donate" runway

Pop on your favorite playlist on the way to dropping off your items

Make reuse a ritual.

Make organizing your own repeatable ritual, and it will get easier:

One In, One Out . For every new item that comes in your home, consider parting with another.

. For every new item that comes in your home, consider parting with another. Find Your Time . Whether it's once a month or twice a year, find a decluttering cadence that works for you.

. Whether it's once a month or twice a year, find a decluttering cadence that works for you. Set a Reminder. Stay on track of decluttering by setting up a recurring notification on your phone.

Always declutter responsibly.

For good clutter karma. Donate your items to a nonprofit organization at Savers® and keep reusable goods out of landfills. Some people will want to take advantage of these easy steps to prep their used items for an extended life:

Let's Wrap This Up . Protect your previously-loved items by wrapping fragile pieces in old newspapers or towels for safe transporting.

Protect your previously-loved items by wrapping fragile pieces in old newspapers or towels for safe transporting. Happy Coupling . Rubber band or connect paired items to each other — think shoes, gloves, earrings and more.

Rubber band or connect paired items to each other — think shoes, gloves, earrings and more. A Clean Break. Send your used items out into the world in great shape. Pre-wash and dry your items before giving them away.

For others, getting your goods in bags is all you have time for. That's fine, too! The important thing is that you're giving your goodbye pile a second chance.

ABOUT SAVERS®

At Savers®, we believe good style is more than how you put together your closet and home – it's being able to do good while looking good – for yourself, your neighborhood and your planet. As a for-profit, purpose-driven retailer, the Savers® family of thrift stores provide a wide selection of must-have secondhand clothing, accessories and household goods at an affordable price and keeps more than 700 million pounds of reusable goods from reaching landfills each year. Learn more at www.savers.com and join the #Neatish or #RethinkReuse conversation.

TVI, Inc. d/b/a Savers® is a for profit professional fundraiser accepting donations of goods on behalf of nonprofit organizations. Shopping at Savers® stores does not directly benefit any nonprofit. For more information go to savers.com/disclosures.

