Sub-second response times: With the best voices in the market these 3rd Generation AI Phone Agents respond in under half a second with 100% accuracy.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodcall, a leader in AI-driven voice solutions, today announced the launch of its latest AI Phone Agent capabilities for businesses of all sizes. With sub half-second response times and seamless integration of new logic flows, Goodcall is the most advanced AI Phone Agent on the market, capable of automating customer calls with natural language understanding and precision. Monthly subscriptions range from $59 to $199 per agent, offering scalable value for SMBs and enterprises alike. Learn more or book a demo at https://www.goodcall.com.

Goodcall's 3rd Generation AI Phone Agent for business combines Speed, Accuracy and Simplicity

Recognized by industry leaders like Google and Microsoft, Goodcall's AI Phone Agent delivers a fast, intuitive, and highly accurate solution that streamlines customer interactions and automates routine tasks, allowing businesses to manage high call volumes effortlessly. With new logic branching capabilities, Goodcall enables dynamic customer journeys—guiding callers through yes/no questions, multiple-choice options, and CRM-synced personalized experiences, all in under a second.

Goodcall currently powers over 2, 000 AI Phone Agents that automate customer calls in 50 states daily, handling more than 4 million phone calls across small businesses and large enterprises alike. Whether a solo entrepreneur or a call center operator, businesses can now automate customer interactions with precision and speed, reducing customer wait times and increasing engagement with natural, human-like conversations.

A Trusted AI Partner for SMBs and Enterprises

By 2025, it's estimated that 95% of customer interactions will be powered by AI and conversational AI solutions; however, current solutions still suffer from hallucinations, language toxicity and user bias, while others lack the domain expertise to handle the majority of inbound requests.

Founded by former Google Speech AI leader, Bob Summers, Goodcall has earned the trust of some of the world's most innovative companies, and leverages its deep expertise in conversational AI to deliver a new level of customer service and improved interactions.

The AI voice agent offers the perfect combination of speed, accuracy, and simplicity to improve customer experience (CX) and handle sales and service based tasks with ease.



New Features Powering Goodcall

Sub Half-Second Response Times: Goodcall's AI Phone Agent responds faster than the industry average, ensuring smooth, real-time interactions with customers.

Flexible Logic Flows: Introducing conditional logic to automate call flows based on customer inputs, enabling tailored customer experiences with yes/no and multiple-choice questions.

Instant CRM Sync: Goodcall's seamless integration with CRM systems ensures that new and returning customers are instantly recognized, allowing businesses to offer a personalized touch with every call.

No Coding Required: Goodcall's self-service model allows businesses to configure and deploy AI Phone Agents in minutes, with no technical expertise needed.

"At Goodcall, we've taken everything we learned from building world-class AI at Google and applied it to the needs of everyday businesses. Whether you're a solo entrepreneur or a global enterprise, our solution simplifies AI deployment while ensuring it's reliable, accurate, and fast. This is truly concierge-level voice automation that works for everyone, without the need for specialized skills," said Bob Summers, founder and CEO of Goodcall.



Goodcall's new release marks a major milestone in the company's journey. The company now supports more than 30, 000 businesses nationwide, making sophisticated AI voice technology accessible to every business, regardless of size or technical capability.



About Goodcall

Founded in 2021 by former Google Speech AI leader Bob Summers, Goodcall is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. The company's AI Phone Agent platform transforms how businesses manage customer calls, automating millions of conversations and ensuring that no customer opportunity is missed. Trusted by thousands of businesses and partners like Google, Microsoft, and Yelp, Goodcall delivers cutting-edge, natural, and responsive voice AI solutions that set a new standard in customer service for small and large in-house call centers.

For more information, visit www.goodcall.com.

Danny Lannon

Head of Growth

Goodcall AI Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Goodcall AI Inc.