GoodCell Expands Expert Leadership With Advisor Addition of MedTech Evangelist Dr. Jennifer Joe

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodCell ("LifeVault Bio"), a medically-actionable service to identify, track and respond to health risks, today announces it is expanding its strategic advisory board with the key board appointment of Dr. Jennifer Joe, M.D., who founded MedTech Boston, the first ever media organization dedicated to digital health. Dr. Joe will assist GoodCell with the development and launch of new products, services and initiatives.

"We're building a diverse group of advisors to support us with advancing our medical, scientific and business acumen. The combination of expertise in all these areas keeps us well-rounded and puts us in a position to keep innovating our services," said Trevor Perry, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, GoodCell. "Dr. Jennifer Joe is the go-to person for all things MedTech - the host of the popular podcast MedTech Insights- and we can't wait to see what she will bring to the company."

"By giving patients access to all of the data their blood holds, we are enabling them to make smarter decisions and put their health in their own hands," said Dr. Jennifer Joe. "The company is on the cusp of a digital shift in healthcare where patients are empowered to be informed on and act on their own health in the way they choose. This could mean targeted therapies for patients and as new drugs and therapies become available, the ability to act quickly."

Dr. Jennifer Joe has a wide skillset across medical and business expertise. Dr. Joe led two companies to acquisition - Medstro, software as a service providing white-labeled online communities, online challenges, interactive customer portals, and interactive content publishing and MedTech Boston, web-based media property that is the premier source for medical and health innovation and technology news in Boston and around the country. She is currently CEO of Vanguard.Health and in addition to her own company, Dr. Joe serves as Chief Ambassador of JMIR Publications, a leading "born digital" open-access publisher of academic peer-reviewed journals with a focus on digital health and open science.

To learn more about GoodCell and how to become a member, visit www.GoodCell.com. To inquire about our affiliate partnership program, visit www.goodcell.com/affiliates.

About GoodCell

GoodCell empowers individuals to live longer and healthier lives with a medically actionable service that identifies, tracks and helps mitigate health risks. Driven by mounting evidence in support of cellular therapy, the company offers the only holistic solution that taps genetic and biological information as well as banked stem cells for potential use in the future. Committed to shaping the future of personalized health as today's science becomes tomorrow's medicine, GoodCell is led by a founding team of science and technology innovators with a diverse set of medical research. Learn more at: www.goodcell.com.

SOURCE GoodCell

Related Links

https://goodcell.com

