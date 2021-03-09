GOODEE Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021

The sustainable home goods marketplace among top-ranked in the Style category

MONTREAL, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - GOODEE, an online marketplace where good design and good purpose intersect, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021.

The list honors the businesses that have not only found a way to be resilient in the past year, but also turned those challenges into impact-making processes. These companies did more than survive, they thrived—making an impact on their industries and culture as a whole. This year's MIC list features an expansive list of change making companies from 29 countries, and GOODEE is one of ten Canadian companies honored.

Founded in 2019 by award-winning entrepreneurs, designers, and tastemakers Byron and Dexter Peart, GOODEE aims to empower creators, makers, and consumers to make a social impact through a global online marketplace that fosters transparent sourcing, upcycling, ethical treatment of its people, and waste reduction.

"We are so honored to be recognized by Fast Company for our commitment to building a purpose-driven platform that challenges the status quo of a design and style industry long overdue for change." says Byron Peart. "We believe that having a strong design commitment to innovation, durability and timelessness plays a critical role within a company's sustainability process and hope that our company will continue to be an inspiration for businesses wishing to make a positive impact in the world."

Dexter Peart adds "As Black entrepreneurs, we together with our wonderfully diverse team, recognize the significance and opportunity of the role that we play in reshaping the narrative and representation of good business and good design. We look forward to continuing to forge ahead celebrating and amplifying the people, products and stories from around the world that appropriately represent the heritage, innovations and point of view of a global design community."

GOODEE has emerged as a leader in the sustainable design industry, partnering with leading institutions such as The Whitney Museum in New York and the Ethical Fashion Initiative, the United Nations' fair-trade division to create products with artisans from social cooperatives in Kenya, Burkina Faso, and Italy.

Retailers have also turned to GOODEE and their socially-conscious design enthusiasts to bring the brand's innovations to their platforms. Most recently, in February 2021, GOODEE and Nordstrom launched the GOODEE 100 a collection of 100 beautifully crafted home essentials priced at $100 and under.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

To coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its first-ever Most Innovative Companies Summit on March 9 and 10. This virtual, multiday summit will celebrate the Most Innovative Companies in business, provide an early look at major business trends, and offer the inspiration and practical insights on what it takes to innovate in 2021. Byron and Dexter Peart were chosen to participate and will be speaking during the summit in a break out session titled "From Goodee to Great: Building a Business on Design and Purpose" on March 9th.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2021) is now available online here, as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 16, 2021. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

ABOUT GOODEE

In 2017, acclaimed designers and curators Byron and Dexter Peart set out on a new mission. After founding the acclaimed bags and accessories brand WANT les Essentiels in 2007, the duo created a new venture with the same aim of launching and developing meaningful brands. This time, however, the pair decided to work exclusively with products and items that make a strong social or environmental impact. Launched in Summer 2019, GOODEE is a certified B Corp company leading the charge in curating a marketplace that brings together the values of good design and good purpose. With a fast-growing team based in Montreal, Byron and Dexter act as the lead curators for the global e-commerce platform and storytelling destination. In 2020, GOODEE joined 1% For the Planet, and were named finalists in Fast Company's 2020 World Changing Ideas Awards, in the Art and Design category. https://www.goodeeworld.com

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

