Goodegg Investments Announces Acquisition of 250-Unit Multifamily Asset in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodegg Investments, an award-winning commercial real estate investment firm in San Francisco, California, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Crowne Club Apartments – a 250-unit class B+ apartment community in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, via its Goodegg Wealth Fund II and Goodegg Growth Fund III.

Crowne Club joins Encore Metro at Millenia – a 215-unit class A multifamily asset in Orlando, Florida, which the firm acquired in December 2023 – as the second and final asset in Goodegg Wealth Fund II.

Goodegg Investments acquires 250-unit class B+ multifamily asset in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Goodegg Investments is an award-winning real estate investment firm created by Annie Dickerson & Julie Lam.

Together, the two assets provide investors a much sought-after built-in diversification opportunity through complementary assets, business plans, and markets. Investor risk is further mitigated through the fixed rate financing placed on each asset, sheltering the investments from the interest rate volatility we've seen in recent months.

Goodegg's strategic approach to selecting properties like Crowne Club and Encore Metro ensures that investors are diversified, not just geographically but also in terms of market segment, thus maximizing stability and minimizing risk.

Goodegg Growth Fund III was the firm's third Regulation Crowdfunding (RegCF) offering, allowing both accredited and non-accredited investors to participate, at a much more accessible minimum investment level, giving more people the opportunity to invest in strong multifamily assets, reap the tax advantages of investing in real estate, mitigate risk, and diversify their portfolios.

While it can be challenging to find solid new-acquisition multifamily opportunities in the current environment, Goodegg continues to maintain high acquisition standards and offers their investors a combination of strong multifamily and hotel investments in key growth markets around the country.

Crowne Club is a 250-unit class B+ garden style apartment community completed in 1995. The asset is in excellent physical condition, with immediate value-add upside, and is located minutes from the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center (19,000+ jobs) in an affluent submarket of Winston-Salem, NC.

Located northeast of Charlotte and west of Raleigh-Durham, Winston-Salem has been named one of the top 10 emerging multifamily markets of 2024. The city ranked No. 10 on Forbes' list of the 25 Best Cities for Renters and No. 1 in the study's affordability category in 2024.

Anchored by Wake Forest University and several large banking and medical employers, Winston-Salem offers an affordable cost of living and strong job growth, which have led to low unemployment and strong net migration rates. Combined with limited new supply (only 3 market-rate apartment communities are slated in the entire Winston-Salem market over the coming 24 months), this provides the ideal scenario for strong rent growth as demand continues to climb.

"Crowne Club is a fantastic asset in an excellent emerging market, which has shown both strong growth and resilience. We're proud to add this property to our growing portfolio, which includes several other assets in the Carolinas and throughout the Sun Belt," said Goodegg Investments CEO Julie Lam. "Our investors love strong value-add assets like this one, particularly when paired with complementary assets like Encore Metro, which give them built-in diversification."

In addition to multifamily, Goodegg is also helping its investors to further diversify their holdings through investments in cash-flowing select-service hotels geared toward business travelers. Because select-service hotels offer more limited amenities as compared to full-service hotels, they provide a strong risk-mitigated investment for investors looking to diversify.

