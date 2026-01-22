Goodfin Unveils Goodfin Go; AI Agents Now Powering Million-Dollar Private Market Investments

AI wealth platform transforms weeks of work into minutes, delivering curated insights, portfolio tracking, and execution-ready guidance

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodfin , the agentic wealth platform unlocking access to private market investing for a new generation, today unveiled Goodfin Go, an agentic system built specifically for pre-IPO investors. Following engagement with thousands of users and robust testing by human advisors, Go is now publicly available, bringing AI-powered intelligence to every step of the investment process—from research and analysis to deal execution.

On the heels of the company's groundbreaking AI study with NYU Stern, Goodfin engineered Go to operate with the competence of a senior investment team and the ability to pass the CFA Level III exam, the most difficult certification exam in financial services. Goodfin runs at a 4:1 agent-to-human model, with AI agents handling much of the heavy lifting across the investor lifecycle. By combining multiple frontier AI models, external data sources, and proprietary insights through a sophisticated orchestration system, Go delivers deep, reliable intelligence and step-by-step guidance tailored to each investor.

"With Goodfin Go, we're redefining how private markets are experienced," said Anna Joo Fee, Founder & CEO of Goodfin. "It works alongside investors at every stage — from framing the thesis to executing the deal — compressing timelines and unlocking access to opportunities that were previously out of reach. It's about giving investors real agency, backed by institutionalgrade AI guidance."

Goodfin provides access to curated deals across high-growth startups and private funds, including within the space, robotics, defense, and AI industries. Go is designed to handle the complexity of private markets, where fragmented information, sensitive documents, and varying deal structures often slow decisions.

"Go begins by truly understanding each user," added Shilpi Nayak, Co-founder and CTO of Goodfin. "It guides investors through analyzing opportunities, tracking portfolios, and monitoring market trends — all while learning from their behavior to deliver smarter, increasingly personalized insights and recommendations."

Go's multi-agent system coordinates research, investment analysis, and concierge reasoning in real time. Investors can explore opportunities, assess portfolio fit, execute investments, query legal documents, and maintain evolving theses—all within a single, continuous conversation.

Go closes the information gap—giving individual investors access to the kind of market, legal, and deal analysis that once required full institutional teams.

About Goodfin

Goodfin is an agentic wealth platform unlocking access to private market investing for a new generation of investors. Founded in 2022, Goodfin combines frontier AI technology with domain expertise to deliver curated portfolios, intelligent analysis, and institutional-grade guidance to a community of investors who seek to own and shape the future.

