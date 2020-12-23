GoodFinch Announces the Final Closing of Fund III with Commitments Totaling $145 million

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodFinch, an ESG focused asset manager, today announced the closing of GoodFinch Fund III, LP with total commitments of $145 million. With an investment strategy focused on residential home-efficiency fixed income assets, GoodFinch Fund III was raised in less than six months with strong support from new limited partners, including clients of Hall Capital Partners and a substantial commitment from the Company's general partner. Additionally, Credit Suisse will be providing a revolving warehouse facility, the proceeds of which will be used by GoodFinch Fund III to purchase residential solar loans.

GoodFinch was founded by clean energy veterans Hayes Barnard, Tanguy Serra and Andrew Mills. Using the advantage of their deep industry knowledge, GoodFinch was launched to target strong performing residential solar and other home efficiency loans that help homeowners lead a more sustainable life. To date, GoodFinch has raised two funds and sourced warehouse capital from leading banks to purchase $600 million worth of residential solar loans and has led and contributed to three securitizations. The formation of GoodFinch Fund III will allow GoodFinch to purchase up to $1.5 billion worth of additional loans that will assist 44,000 homeowners to add solar power to their homes, offsetting 9 million metric tons of carbon in the atmosphere.

"We are pleased with the successful and rapid fundraise of GoodFinch Fund III and want to welcome our new limited partners to the platform. We are looking forward to deploying another $1.5 billion in capital into the marketplace as GoodFinch expands its mission to be the defining ESG investment management platform that does good for both the planet and its investor base," said Tanguy Serra, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of GoodFinch.

Brooklands Capital Strategies served as the strategic fundraising advisor for GoodFinch.

About GoodFinch

GoodFinch is an ESG asset manager with an investment strategy focused on residential home-efficiency fixed income assets. Founded in 2020, GoodFinch's mission is to be the defining ESG investment management platform that does good for both the planet and its investors by capitalizing on strong performing residential solar and home efficiency loans that help people lead a more sustainable life. To learn more about GoodFinch, visit, follow and connect with us at www.goodfinch.com.

Contact: Matthew Murray, 408-499-3076, [email protected]

