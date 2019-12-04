GoodFirms Announces Best 100 Software for Varied Categories - Dec 2019

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's tech-centric age, start-ups and all sizes of businesses are investing in scalable software. The biggest reason is to reap the numerous benefits and obtain an opportunity that entrenches firms to digitalize their systems. Implementing best suitable and highly functional software also helps the enterprise to have a high level of control over all the operations, track every activity, and strategize the growth process.

In this highly challenging economy, having a digital presence will be a drastic shift for a proactive enterprise and the key to success. But, it is essential to pick the most excellent software that is reliable and can provide smarter workflows.

Thus, to assist the service seekers, GoodFirms.co discloses the best software for various industries such as Employee Engagement, Face Detection, Fraud Detection, Lead Management, Farm Management, Field Service Management, Pharmacy, Electronic Medical Records, Loan Servicing, and Social Media Marketing Software.

Take a sneak-peak at the catalog of most excellent software for varied categories at GoodFirms:

Best Employee Engagement Software:

FairTrak, Tanda, Xoxoday, Ezzely, Lattice, EmployeeTrail, Qualitrics Employee Experience, KaiNexus, Quantum Workplace, Peakon

https://www.goodfirms.co/employee-engagement-software/

Best Face Detection Software:

Vision Insight, Deep Vision, FaceFirst, DeepFace, Ever AI, Trueface, Face++, Clarifai, Kairos, Churchix

https://www.goodfirms.co/face-detection-software/

Best Fraud Detection Software:

FingerPrint, Simility, ipQualityscore, FraudLabs Pro, Actimize, Fraud.net, ThreatMetrix, Vigilance, Guardian Analytics, Riskified

https://www.goodfirms.co/fraud-detection-software/

Best Lead Management Software:

Pipedrive, Sugar CRM, Copper, Leadscampus, LeadManager, noCRM, Follow Up Boss, ClinchPad, LeadMethod, Vymo

https://www.goodfirms.co/lead-management-software/

Best Farm Management Software:

Agsquared, Farmlogs, Farmlogic, Agrivi, EasyFarm, Farmbrite, Agworld, ExactFarming, Conservis, TRYM

https://www.goodfirms.co/farm-management-software/

Best Field Service Management Software:

Innomaint CMMS, ServiceM8, Delta Sales App, RazorSync, Miracle Service, ServiceMax, Synchroteam, Bella FSM, Fieldpoint, Smart Service.

https://www.goodfirms.co/field-service-management-software/

Best Pharmacy Software:

Pharmacy365cloud, Sanela HMS, EnterpriseRx, BestRx, PharmacyRx, Rx30, FrameworkLTC, PDX Enterprise Pharmacy System, SuiteRx IPS, Brightree Pharmacy

https://www.goodfirms.co/pharmacy-software/

Best Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software:

OpenEMR, OpenMRS, One Touch EMR, Bahmni, FreeMED, eClinicalWorks, Praxis EMR, TherapyNotes, Cerner, Kareo

https://www.goodfirms.co/electronic-medical-records-software/

Best Loan Servicing Software:

Nortridge, AutoPal, LoanDynamix, Margill, TurnKey Lender, GOLDPoint Systems, Mortgage Builder, Lending Pro Software, Loan Servicing Soft, LA Pro

https://www.goodfirms.co/loan-servicing-software/

Social Media Marketing Software:

Ryzely, Hootsuite, Buffer, HubSpot Marketing Hub, Lithium Social Media Marketing, PromoRepublic, Sprout Social, Agorapulse, Zoho Social, Rignite

https://www.goodfirms.co/social-media-marketing-software/

The above-listed software are recognized after a profound evaluation utilizing the strict research process of GoodFirms.

Internationally, based GoodFirms is a B2B research, ratings, and reviews platform. Its main objective is to assist the service seekers in associating them with the top companies. GoodFirms analyst team conducts a scrupulous research process that includes several factors.

The research process integrates three main pillars that are Quality, Reliability, and Ability. Each component is sub-divided into numerous metrics, such as determining the complete background of every agency, years of experience in the domain area, online market penetration, and client reviews.

Considering the complete research process, GoodFirms provides the scores to each firm that is out of a total 60. Therefore, according to the points the agencies are indexed in the list of best software, top companies, and other organizations from various sectors of industries.

Additionally, GoodFirms encourage service providers to engage in the research process and present the work done by them successfully. Hence, grab a chance to Get Listed for free in the catalog of top companies as per their categories. Obtaining a presence in the list of GoodFirms will enhance your business globally, be a magnet to customers and new prospects as well as earn good revenue.

