GoodFirms Conducts Research on Ecommerce Marketing Strategies, Ecommerce Apps, App Development Cost and Mobile App Usage

Here is a summary of the surveys above conducted by the research team of GoodFirms:

4 Ecommerce Marketing Strategies for Small Businesses:

Entrepreneurs running ecommerce businesses always keep looking for new ecommerce marketing strategies to grow sales and stay ahead of the competitors. In a recent survey of GoodFirms of Ecommerce Marketing Strategies has revealed the best tactics which work perfectly well for small scale estores. The four best strategies emphasized by GoodFirms for ecommerce online promoting are PPC Ads, Content Marketing, Social Media Marketing, and Email Marketing.

GoodFirms had conducted research to identify the right medium to advertise the ecommerce business. In this survey, there were about 100+ specialist's participants from top ecommerce marketing companies who introduced to some of the excellent channels and tactics so that the online stores can generate more leads, build brand awareness and gain more revenue.

Complete Research: https://www.goodfirms.co/resources/ecommerce-marketing-strategies

The Ultimate Guide to Ecommerce Apps - GoodFirms Survey of Shoppers and App Makers:

The first thing for marketing managers is to understand the psychographics of the targeted customers based on a predefined geographic border. The marketers must recognize these differences so that they can stay loyal to their brand as well as keep a consistency of the purchase cycle. To study human behavior and their reactions towards the ecommerce online buying, GoodFirms surveyed shoppers and app makers.

In this research, GoodFirms was successful to gather the information from approximately 250+ shoppers. They were asked multiple of questions like do they preferred online buying, factors influencing their purchase decision, reasons for cart abandonment, features they like the most, the convenient mode of payment and are their expectations in future technology regarding the online shopping.

Complete Research: https://www.goodfirms.co/resources/ecommerce-app-research

How Much Does It Cost and Take Time to Create a Mobile App?

It is not surprising to reveal that 60% of internet users use apps for various purposes such as shopping, chatting, messaging, booking tickets, taxi, and the list go on. Some individuals and entrepreneurs are planning to create an app for their business and other uses but not aware of how much does it cost to build an app. You can go through this survey performed by GoodFirms on mobile app development cost and time across the app landscape.

The research team of GoodFirms has presented the app development cost breakdown and time investments to develop apps that have same functionalities to the popular mobile apps in the world that are Tinder, WhatsApp, Instagram, Uber, and Periscope. This can give you a rough idea about the cost and time it can take to create an app with similar features.

Complete Research: https://www.goodfirms.co/resources/mobile-app-development-cost

Mobile App Download and Usage Report:

Before developing an app, it is essential to have a clear idea of the growing need of the operators, the usage pattern of the mobile apps used on these devices and what makes people continue using mobile apps. To understand these points, GoodFirms surveyed mobile app usage to unveil the statistics about user habits and experiences.

Around 450+ participated from worldwide in this survey to share the insights on mobile apps usage. The participants were asked several questions regarding their mobile apps usage like phone device details, preferred app stores and why they use it, how do they discover new apps and download, dominating mobile app categories, daily and monthly app usage, app permissions, app deleting and app re-installations.

Complete Research: https://www.goodfirms.co/resources/app-download-usage-statistics-to-know

