GoodFirms Disclosed the List of Various Software Testing Companies - 2021

Currently, there are many different types of software tests conducted, each with specific objectives and strategies. Therefore, to make it effortless for the service seekers to associate with the right partners. GoodFirms.co has unveiled the list of various testing companies for executing multiple tests such as Automation, Compatibility, Compliance, Installation, Load, Localization, and Performance testing companies. Software testing provides better usability, enhances functionality, and reduces maintenance costs.

Take a Sneak Peek at the List of Various Software Testing Companies: Automation, Compatibility, Compliance, Installation, Load, Localization, and Performance at GoodFirms:

Top Software Testing Companies:

Performance Lab, QualityLogic, ImpactQA, QAwerk, a1qa, QA Mentor, SPEC INDIA, Testlio, Powercode.

Top Automation Testing Companies:

AllianceTek, Admios, Zymr, Inc., UTOR - QA and Testing partner, KiwiQA Services, Aalpha Information Systems India Pvt. Ltd., DeviQA, SimbirSoft, Testscenario, Abstracta.

Test Compatibility Testing Companies:

Apphawks, Testvox, Bugraptors, Altoros Labs, SHIFT ASIA, The NineHertz, Chapter247 Infotech, Prismetric, TrendLine Global, INOSTUDIO.

Top Compliance Testing Companies:

Inoxoft, Volumetree, Udupi Web Solutions, Vidhema Technologies Pte Ltd, PieSoft, Miri Infotech, Spawn Point Gaming, UTrust, Quality Testing Lab, Indium Software.

Top Installation Testing Companies:

Hiteshi, BatsHub, Acropolis Infotech Private Limited, BiharApps, Proyo Technologies Private Limited, Softclain Technologies Private Limited, AMC Bridge, Brainsmiths Labs, QA Solution, QTeam Software Solutions.

Top Load Testing Companies:

Redwerk, XB Software, QA Madness, A3logics, DigiPrima Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Vyshnavi Information Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd, Last Mile Consultants Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd, Agilites, Global IT APP, enAct eServices.

Top Localization Testing Companies:

New Line Technologies, Intelegain Technologies, EXB Soft, BairesDev, Brainsmiths Labs, SoftTests, AppSierra, QATestLab, BespokeQA, QTeam Software Solutions.

Internationally recognized GoodFirms is a maverick B2B research, ratings, and reviews platform. Its main objective is to build a strong bridge between the service seekers and the best service providers from various industries. Therefore, the GoodFirms analyst team conducts a scrupulous research methodology. It includes three main key factors that are Quality, Reliability, and Ability.

Further, these components are subdivided into numerous metrics, such as determining the complete background of each agency, years of experience in the expertise area, online penetration, and client feedback.

Considering the overall research factors, every firm is assessed and provided with a set of scores that are out of a total of 60. Hence, according to these points, all the agencies are indexed in the list of brilliant software providers, top development companies, and other agencies from varied sectors of industries.

Additionally, GoodFirms invites service providers to engage in the research process and show convincing proof of their successful work. Thus, grab a chance to Get Listed for free in the catalog of the best software and top companies as per the categories. Gaining the position at GoodFirms among the best service providers will be a magnet to pull the attention of new prospects, increase productivity, get more sales, and earn more revenue.

About GoodFirms:

GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C. based research firm that aligns its efforts in identifying the most prominent and efficient software testing companies that deliver results to their clients. GoodFirms research is a confluence of new age consumer reference processes and conventional industry-wide review & rankings that help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.

