GoodFirms Employee Engagement Survey Reveals: Globally Around 73.62% Workers Expect Opportunities for Growth at Job

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- These days, core values have become the DNA of every company from various sectors of industries. It is significant to set core values deliberately, follow them seriously, and implement them to take control and shape the behavior of your employees. Most of the companies focus on the technical competencies and miss out on the essential accomplishments that make their organizations run smoothly. Thus, it is important to establish strong core values that provide both internal and external benefits to the firm.

(PRNewsfoto/GoodFirms)

As today more and more employees are talking about workplace values. Identifying and putting up the right values to practice has become challenging. For the same reason, GoodFirms had conducted a profound Employee Engagement Survey to known what kind of satisfaction, workplace values, and perk the employees are expecting from their companies.

In this survey, the employees of all generations were asked to rate the importance of 9 job qualities as either "very important," "somewhat important," "it's okay," "not that important," or "not important at all."

Thus, considering the ratings of employees, it was revealed that the majority of employees voted up for 5 job values as very important. Growth opportunities (73.62%), work aligned with interests (71.40%), fair treatment at the workplace (70.87%), work-life balance (70.60%), and friendly boss/colleagues (69.53%).

Some employees rated for the other 5 workplace values as somewhat important that are good salary (31.76%), jolly work environment (31.23%), job security (25.46%), working in an innovative company (24.93%), and work-life balance (19.82%).

GoodFirms surveyed about 750+ fulltime employees from all sizes of companies around the globe. The participants were from the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, India, Canada, Poland, Singapore, Belarus, Germany, Ukraine, and others. All employees were asked several questions such as what is the most important workplace values, best employee perks, fair compensation for a low salary, company culture, job satisfaction, bullying at the workplace, and reasons why employees quit.

The insights from this research will be very helpful for Best HR Companies and HR teams from different organizations to study what the employees and job seekers are expecting from the firms. Therefore, make sure to put the core values of the company to attract the new ones and to achieve positive results in the workplace.

GoodFirms.co is a leading and globally recognized B2B research, ratings, and reviews platform. It aims to assist the service seekers in associating with the right partners. The analyst team follows several research factors, which include three main key factors that Quality, Reliability, and Ability. Every component is subdivided into numerous qualitative and quantitative metrics. Focusing on the overall research process, GoodFirms index each service provider in the catalog of top companies as per their categories.

Recently, GoodFirms has also curated the latest listing of Best HR Software based on research metrics and along with authentic reviews. These providers are renowned for delivering excellent HR administration software with features like time tracking, attendance, payroll management, and much more.

Additionally, GoodFirms invite the service providers to engage in the research process and share their work done by them successfully. Hence, grab an opportunity to Get Listed for free in the catalog of top development companies, best software, and other organizations from other sectors of industries. Obtaining the presence among the list of top companies at GoodFirms will help you to be more perceptible, attract new prospects, and expand your business globally.

About GoodFirms:

GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C. based research firm that aligns its efforts in identifying the most prominent and efficient development companies that deliver results to their clients. GoodFirms research is a confluence of new age consumer reference processes and conventional industry-wide review & rankings that help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.

Rachael Ray

(360) 326-2243

rachael@goodfirms.co

SOURCE GoodFirms

Related Links

https://www.goodfirms.co

