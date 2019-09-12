GoodFirms Featured the Recommended Software Providers for Diverse Industries - September 2019

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- These days, all size of businesses from a wide range of industries rely on software because of its scalability. Today, entrepreneurs can find different kinds of software that fits best for their business needs. The purpose of software is to assist the companies, businesses, and individuals in streamlining the process to enhance productivity, promote a culture of teamwork in the organization, and increase competence.

However, there are plenty of entrepreneurs who have not yet invested in any software, as they are facing challenges to choose the perfect partner. Therefore, GoodFirms.co has featured the most excellent software providers from various segments of fields such as Network Security, Password Management, Salon, Presentation Management, Freight, Game Development, Travel Agency, File Sharing, Fundraising, and Voting Software.

Here is the roll down of software providers that are recognized for offering brilliant tools to organize and manage the different task of businesses in a systematic way:

Best Network Security Software:

FireMon Security Manager, GFI LanGuard, Naverisk, Vectra, Tenable.io, Alien Vault USM, Corero SmartWall, Tufin Orchestration Suite, Barracuda CloudGen Firewall, Awake

https://www.goodfirms.co/network-security-software/

Best Password Management Software:

LastPass, Zoho Vault, KeePass, 1Password, Password Manager Pro, Dashlane, Passbolt, Sticky Password, Passwordstate, Efficient Password Manager

https://www.goodfirms.co/password-management-software/

Top Salon Software Systems:

Salonist, Easy Salon Software, Vagaro, Rosy Salon, Salon Iris, MINDBODY Salon, Booker for Salons, Shedul.com, ZENOTI, Phorest Salon Software

https://www.goodfirms.co/salon-software/

Best Presentation Management Software:

Beautiful.AI, Zoho Show, Visme, Xtensio, Slidebean, Focusky, SlideDog, Prezi, Piktochart, Flowvella

https://www.goodfirms.co/presentation-software/

Best Freight Software:

GoFreight, Cargo365Cloud, Courier365Cloud, SeaRates Tools, Transcount, Broker PRO, TMW Systems, Freightos, Quotiss ComFreight

https://www.goodfirms.co/freight-software/

Best Game Design Software:

Unity, GDevelop, Indie Game Maker GameMaker, Construct 2, GameSalad, Buildbox, CRYENGINE, Godot Engine, Unreal Engine

https://www.goodfirms.co/game-development-software/

Best Travel Agency Software:

Lemax, Traveltek, Trawex, Dolphin, Toogo, Traviola, Tourwriter, Travelomatix, TripControl, TraNxt Travel Technology

https://www.goodfirms.co/travel-agency-software/

Best File Sharing Software

Hightail, Dropbox Business, Box, ShareFile, D-LAN, WeTransfer, Egnyte, ProjectSend, Syncplicity, Pydio Cells

https://www.goodfirms.co/file-sharing-software/

Best Fundrasing Software for Nonprofits:

Sumac, Arreva, Classy, Aplos, MatchMaker FundRaising, DonorPerfect, Causeview, Mightycause Premium, Bloomerang, Raiser's Edge NXT

https://www.goodfirms.co/fundraising-software/

Best Voting Software:

VoxVote, eBallot, nVotes, Election Runner, electionbuddy, Simply Voting, ezVote, Opa Vote, BPBallot, Balloteer

https://www.goodfirms.co/voting-software/

The above-indexed software providers facilitate tremendous systems that help the entrepreneurs in minimizing the costs and increasing productivity which can assist their businesses in leading to a better bottom line.

An international renowned B2B GoodFirms is a research, ratings, and reviews platform. It aims to associate service seekers with brilliant software providers. The team of GoodFirms analyzes each firm before indexing in the catalog of top companies.

GoodFirms squad follows the research methodology, which has three main key factors that are Quality, Reliability, and Ability. Each of these elements integrates with several metrics such as verifying the complete portfolio to clearly understand the background of every agency. Identify their years of experience in their expertise area, powerful online market penetration, and client feedbacks.

Considering the above-stated statistics, all the firms are assessed and compared with others. Thus, focusing on overall research process, every agency is given the scores that are out of total 60. Hence, then list the service providers in the catalog of top companies as per their proficiency.

Furthermore, GoodFirms encourages the service providers to engage in the research process and present the strong proof of their work delivered successfully to their customers. Thus, obtain a chance to Get Listed for free in the list of top development companies, best software providers, and other excellent organizations from various sectors of industries.

Getting indexed at GoodFirms will help the companies to sprout out and enhance your business across worldwide and eventually get hold of potential customers as well as increase their productivity.

About GoodFirms:

GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C. based research firm that aligns its efforts in identifying the most prominent and efficient software providers that deliver results to their clients. GoodFirms research is a confluence of new age consumer reference processes and conventional industry-wide review & rankings that help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.

Rachael Ray

(360) 326-2243

rachael@goodfirms.co

SOURCE GoodFirms

