GoodFirms is Launching the Grand GFiT 2020 Virtual Exhibition to Pave New Business Opportunities in Times of COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During this COVID-19 pandemic situation, GoodFirms has swiftly explored to bring in the innovative GFiT 2020 (GoodFirms Information Technology) Virtual Expo in October 2020 for five days. GFiT is an excellent platform for expanding the network, getting experience, and grabbing golden opportunities no matter which IT industry you belong to.

GFiT 2020 will be the most prominent IT virtual exhibition ever to connect with more potential clients, share, and gain more knowledge. Here you can launch new products, explore the latest technology, increase your brand awareness, close deals, check out what your competitors are doing, and see which direction your business is going.

GFiT is a brand new IT virtual exhibition platform introduced by GoodFirms to help the global IT, software service providers, technical community, and users explore new business opportunities in the Coronavirus crisis. GoodFirms.co is an internationally renowned B2B research and ratings company. GoodFirms monthly traffic is over 700000+, and the organic traffic is more than 85% that is highly value-oriented as it comprises target users and service seekers.

Therefore, GoodFirms is launching an advanced GFiT 2020 virtual exhibition with an expected 15000+ visitors on the event day. It builds an excellent way for exhibitors to connect the target audience's needs with your products and services, ultimately resulting in a significant win-win for both parties.

Even the attendees can grasp the insights and get exposure to the latest technology, products, and resources available from 60000+ IT service and software providers. As well as get the 24/7 chat option with the service providers and exhibitors, attendees to uncover their challenges and solve their queries.

The GFiT 2020 Virtual Exhibition is scheduled for October 2020. It will be held for five days starting on October 05, 2020, and will run till October 09, 2020. To book your stand click Register Now to receive the complete details of the sessions and further procedures

For participating in the GFiT 2020, Virtual Expo exhibitors can choose the unique plans that best suit them. Here GoodFirms has sub-divided the exhibitor pool into four categories - Free Exhibitor, Exhibitor, Exhibitor Plus, and Exhibitor Pro Plus. The Pricing for premium registrations as Exhibitors range from $1500 to $5000 and above.

To become a free exhibitor need to follow two simple criteria. First is you need to market GFiT on your website by adding a GFiT 2020 badge, and the second thing is to post about the GFiT 2020 virtual event on your dedicated five social media accounts before October 05, 2020.

Joining the mega GFiT 2020 Virtual Expo of five (5) days brings ample benefits for the participants. It includes live sessions helping the businesses decide the company's future and collaborating with exhibitors, agency recruiters, speakers, and community partners across the world to innovate. It is a once-in-a-lifetime virtual experience that you cannot miss to unleash your inner techie.

