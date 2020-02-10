GoodFirms Latest Research Highlights the Mobile App Development Cost by Regions

The mobile app market is growing daily, and there is no end in sight. Expectedly, mobile app seekers have boomed; thus Top Mobile App Development Companies are assisting the wide range of industries in building iOS and Android apps to enhance customer engagement, improve brand awareness and expand their business globally. So far, the mobile app market is dominating in banking, shopping, booking tickets, social media, and entertainment apps.

As the mobile apps in the market have hit new height, most of the entrepreneurs and individuals are wondering how much it does cost to make an app. Here according to recent research on Cost to Develop an App by GoodFirms has unveiled app development costs by regions. To build a simple app in the USA would be around $38200 to $91000, in Australia and Canada, it would cost you about $34,380 to $81,900. The cost of building a simple app in India ranges from $7,640 to $18,200 and in Ukraine, it is around $11,460 to $27,300.

But it is also important to know that the cost and time may vary according to the platform (iOS, android, windows) and complexity such as app functionalities, user features, UX/UI design, testing, maintenance, security etc. Thus, these are the significant factors a Top Mobile App Design Companies (UX/UI) considers to give you the right app development cost and time.

In the survey of cost to develop an app conducted by GoodFirms presents the pricings based on geography, platforms, app complexity and development phase. The participants in this research were about 150+ mobile app development companies across the world to assist the businesses and individuals to have a basic understanding of app development cost and time.

Apart from this GoodFirms had also conducted a research on Mobile App Download & Usage Report to help the businesses and app makers to get familiar with common user habits and experiences. In this survey 450+, mobile app users participated in the study of current mobile apps usage. The mobile users were interrogated regarding their mobile apps usage like which platform device they use, what kind of app stores they use and reasons, how they reveal a new mobile app, dominating mobile app categories, daily and monthly app usage, app permissions, app deleting, and app re-installations.

