GoodFirms Mobile App Download and Usage Report Survey Unfolds the Secret to Create Successful Apps

Entrepreneurs from various sectors of fields are in suspicion that mobile apps are solely for big name brands like Amazon, Apple, Wal-Mart, etc. But, you are wrong as today many small and midsize of businesses are investing in Top Mobile App Design Companies for creating UI/UX user-friendly apps. Currently, many small businesses have their dedicated mobile apps - be it the salon or coffee shop to attract new prospects and increase sales.

People from every corner of the world are glued to their smartphones using different types of apps every day to perform activities, get information or learn something new, and to spend time. In recent trends, mobile apps have been taking a new turn to provide several services, so it is important to know what kind of apps users are utilizing and what is making them stop at any application.

Here, GoodFirms had conducted a survey on Mobile App Download & Usage Report to get a clear understanding of common user habits and experiences. So, the businesses and mobile app developers utilize these insights to create useful apps that help them to reach the next level in the market.

In this survey, about 450+ global mobile app users participated in helping in the study of current mobile apps usage. The participants were asked several questions regarding their mobile apps usage like the details of their phone device, which app store they use and reasons, how they reveal the new mobile app and download, which are the dominating mobile app categories, the maximum time they spend daily and monthly using apps, app permissions, app deleting and app re-installations.

Among the participants, 64.52% use Android devices, 62.90% use iOS devices, 2.82% use window 10 mobile devices, and 0.81% mentioned using blackberry OS devices. The respondents belonged from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, India, Germany, Poland, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Singapore and others.

According to the mobile app usage survey, it also highlights that every second person has an android mobile phone. The entrepreneurs can grab this opportunity to build their apps using the android platform to reach out to potential customers and expand their business. Associate with Top Android App Development companies to craft your android app to help you achieve faster penetration in the market than other means.

