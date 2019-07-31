GoodFirms New Study: Around 67% of People Unfollow Brands on Social Media Due to Irrelevant Content

Many businesses are focusing on social media as a basic strategy as it is growing at a wrapping speed. Social media is no passing trend as day by day; more people are joining social media sites and using them. This has increased the chances of various sectors of industries to get connected with social networking and promote their branded products and services. All sizes of business are investing in top social media marketing companies to gain maximum benefits from it and stay ahead of their competitors.

Social media seems to be a virtual world, but the actions taken on it are too real, which straightway reflects on the business metrics in diverse forms such as awareness, sales, consumer loyalty, and many more. In the previous survey "Social Media Usage Report 2019: User Habits You Need to Know" performed by GoodFirms shared the insights of user habits and social media experiences with brand managers, social media marketers, and businesses. In this research, there were about 450+ social media users from worldwide.

The research team of GoodFirms figured out that in the above-stated survey, there were 4 out of every 5 people who have unfollowed a brand/person on social media. Thus, to understand the reasons clearly, GoodFirms turned out to a few more social media users from external sources and identified their experiences.

In the study, Unfollowed Brands on Social Media, the users were asked if they have ever unfollowed brand/people. The response was unexpected, which stated that about 85.12% of them did. There were several reasons, such as no longer interested, posted too much or too often, Offensive posts, lack of engagement, fake news, too many promotions. One of the main reasons to unfollow the brand on social media is irrelevant content with 66.99%.

Most of the branding experts suggested putting up relevant content on social media, as it is the best hinge that can be used to connect with your customers and prospects to generate leads, make sales and enhance your business globally.

